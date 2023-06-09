The Palms eatery in Carpinteria purchased by local resident

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTO

Carpinteria’s The Palms, the city’s oldest family-run restaurant and bar, has been sold for $5.65 million.

Carpinteria’s historic “The Palms,” located at 701 Linden Ave., has officially been sold for $5.65 million.

The property was reportedly sold to Mark Armenante, a current resident of Santa Barbara.

Mr. Armenante and his wife, Young Sohn, are currently the owners of the “One White Street” restaurant in New York City in addition to other properties in the Santa Barbara area.

Although not publicly confirmed, it is thought that the property will be turned into a new restaurant.

The Palms, Carpinteria’s oldest family-run restaurant and bar, was listed for sale in 2021 by Bill and Todd Bennett, third-generation owners of the property, for $9.85 million.

In a conversation with the News-Press, The Village Property Management, the group who organized this purchase, confirmed the purchase of the property.

After months on the market and an escrow that ended up falling through, the price of the property decreased and was eventually bought for about $4 million under the asking price.

Miramar and Good Lion Hospitality originally was going to purchase the property in August of 2022 to build a 17-room hotel, but after a few months in escrow, the sale did not continue.

The property, which was originally built in 1912, has a restaurant on the first floor as well as an office and five apartments on the second floor. When it was originally built, its intention was to be a hotel for the community, but it then was turned into a restaurant and office space.

There is currently no timeline on when the property will be changed.

email: abahnsen@newspress.com