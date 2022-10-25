The Paradise Kings to perform at Stearns Wharf

COURTESY PHOTO

The Paradise Kings are known for their mix of rock, blues and swing.

SANTA BARBARA — The Paradise Kings will perform a free concert 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 2 at Stearns Wharf.

The longtime Santa Barbara band will play a variety of covers and original material that includes rock, blues and swing. Performing are Erika Wszulkowski on lead vocals, Bob Gross on bass/vocals, Jeff Gring on guitar and George Lambert on drums/vocals.

The band will release its second studio album later this year or early next year, according to a news release.

On the first Wednesday of every month this year, musicians are performing, and wharf merchants are offering specials. It’s all part of the continuing 150th anniversary of Stearns Wharf. Each first Wednesday celebration begins with the firing of a historic cannon.

For more information, go to stearnswharf.org/events.

— Dave Mason