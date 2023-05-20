The perils of communism, socialism

Did You Know? By Bonnie Donovan

Editor’s note: This is part 2 of a column on Communists/socialists actions identified to take over control of America.

Last week we discussed eight, Communist/Socialist tasks necessary for the takeover of America. This week we will discuss the remaining 10 tasks selected from the group of 45 tasks read into the congressional record in 1963.

9. Eliminate prayer or any phase of religious expression in the schools on the grounds that it violates the principle of “separation of church and state”.

Socialists and Communists recognize that religious beliefs are antithetical to the outright acceptance of socialist or communist absolute control of society.

In the last century, Lenin, Stalin and Mao used persecution of religion as a keystone in their attempts to obliterate religious freedom and beliefs. When this became difficult in Russia, Stalin took over the Russian Orthodox Church and allowed it to co-exist under communist supervision.

In America, the use of the principle of separation of church and state has been corrupted to allow government intrusion into the practice of religion. The original purpose of this principle was to erect a wall of separation to prevent the government from interfering in religious practice, not the other way around.

10. Discredit the American Constitution by calling it “inadequate and old-fashioned.”

Today, we see more and more attacks by socialists in power to remove, or reduce, the Constitution of the United States.

We see it in many attempts to undermine our system of democracy by efforts to eliminate the Electoral College in presidential elections. Efforts to pack the Supreme Court with openly socialist judges. Frequent challenges to the amendments to the constitution, which stand in the way of socialist domination. And many other indirect attacks on the laws and practices that guarantee the freedom of Americans.

11. Discredit the Founding Fathers as selfish aristocrats and racists.

It has become very obvious that members and supporters of the Marxist Organization, known as Black Lives Matter, and other Socialist and Marxist-affiliated groups have a self-interest in demeaning our founding fathers, who, perhaps, were among the wisest men ever produced in America. Their work to create the Constitution, to accomplish the integration of the states and anticipate the growth of America set our democracy on a stable path unparalleled in the modern world.

12. Belittle American culture and discourage teaching of American history.

The foundation for implanting communism and socialism into a democratic society is to destroy knowledge of the past that resulted in the establishment of current democratic norms. To do this it is necessary to first destroy the accepted belief systems expressed in current culture and the history upon which our democracy was built. And then, to introduce a new, manufactured reality to replace the old one. We see this happening in our public schools, universities and government programs.

We also see it in the federal and local government tolerance towards the removal of statues and the physical removal of traditional Christian symbols of the Holy Days we celebrate as Holidays. There are many other examples.

13. Discredit and gradually dismantle the FBI.

The discrediting of the FBI came from within. Senior officers of the FBI became politically corrupt in their use of FBI staff and resources to support one political party and one presidential candidate over another. While the FBI has not been dismantled, neither has it been reformed.

14. Infiltrate and gradually gain influence and control over the unions and strategic businesses.

It is an observable fact that almost all unions are joined by both money and physical efforts to support socialism in America. We also see a quite extraordinary conversion of normally hard-headed, profit-driven corporate executives caving into the worst excesses of the “Woke Mob”.

15. Treat all behavioral problems as mental health and social problems. Transfer authority for arrest in these cases from the police to social agencies.

The whole Defund the Police political movement grew out of the Black Lives Matter, street demonstrations, violence and looting. The excuse was that most criminals could not help themselves and their crimes resulted from mental illnesses, addictions or poverty. Therefore, they were not responsible and should not be prosecuted. They should be approached by social workers, not police officers.

In many cities, this proposition was taken seriously. Police departments were defunded. The number of police officers on duty sharply declined and crime rose rapidly. In most of these cities, the peaceful character of their downtown areas was destroyed. Chaos and destruction aids in the disintegration of social order, to the benefit of socialist change agents.

16. Discredit the nuclear family as an institution. Encourage divorce as the solution to marital problems.

The basic building block of a Western democratic society is the nuclear family. If this building block can be broken down across society, it is another way of destroying social cohesion and the structure of a democratic society. We see more and more that marriages are entered into without the belief that it will last until death do us part.

In all cases, the destruction of the family unit leads to great stress and disillusionment in the children of those marriages. Many as a result become more susceptible to the rebellious appeal of socialism as the answer to their futures. This plays directly into the objectives of socialists to destroy the established order and to replace it with one of their own creations.

17. Emphasize that all children are wards of the state and the need to raise children away from any negative influences of parents.

Both Lenin and Stalin recognized that if they could establish that communism would provide a plentiful idyllic future, the people would be more willing to accept the “Collective” theory that all people including the children were wards of the state.

As Lenin said, “Give me the children when they are young, and I will have them for life in the Communist Party.”

As we pointed out earlier, the socialist-driven “Woke agenda” is widely promulgated in our schools and universities, and in our military. Children can be removed from parental decision-making to conduct abortions on girls and effect gender-changing medical procedures on both boys and girls. “Woke” requirements are also implanted in our local governments and in major corporations.

18. Repeal the Connally Reservation, allowing The World Court jurisdiction over nations and individuals alike.

A new world order has always been one of the objectives of the Communist International. It is one of the goals of international domination by socialism. It is one that is avidly promoted with money and by interference by George Soros and other Billionaires around the world. Hitherto, America has resisted being ruled by world government entities, but we see the notion of a one world order being considered more frequently in America.

We wrote this column as a discussion for all our readers to think about. There is room for discussion and alternative interpretations in our comments under each of the 18 Communist/Socialist tasks described.

Bonnie Donovan writes the “Did You Know?” column in conjunction with a bipartisan group of local citizens. It appears Saturdays in the Voices section.