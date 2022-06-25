The power of Games Days

Fundraising events raise $36,000+ for Alzheimer’s Association chapter

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Participants play bridge Thursday during a Game Day at La Cumbre Country Club, where 100% of the Santa Barbara event’s proceeds went to the California Central Coast Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

The California Central Coast Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association raised more than $36,000 this week at its Games Days.

The fundraising was part of The Longest Day event to raise money and awareness.

Monday’s event at the Santa Barbara Bridge Club drew 70 participants from the club and raised more than $22,000. The club was participating in the fundraiser, along with the American Contract Bridge League and bridge clubs across the U.S. and Canada.

COURTESY PHOTO

A Game Day event takes place Monday at the Santa Barbara Bridge Club.

“Over the six years, our club has raised more than $100,000 and yearly has been one of the top clubs in California and several times in the U.S. in raising funds for The Longest Day,” said Tish Gainey, the club manager.

“In the 10 years that ACBL has been a partner with Alzheimer’s Association’s Longest Day fundraiser, the ACBL community has raised over $8 million,” Ms. Gainey said.

On Thursday, the Game Day at La Cumbre Country Club raised more than $14,000 and drew more than 80 bridge and mahjong players. (A tile-based game, mahjong was created during the 19th century in China.)

People play mahjong, a tile-based game, during Game Day at La Cumbre Country Club.

“I am so thrilled we had a sell-out event, with many new faces for such an important cause,” said Leslie Cane Scheniderman, who underwrote and planned the event along with her husband, Max.

Leslie Cane Schneiderman stands inside La Cumbre Country Club during the Game Day event that she underwrote and planned, along with her husband Max.

Prizes for a drawing are shown during the Game Day event at La Cumbre Country Club.

In addition to the games, participants heard a talk by Shawna McKinley Robins, author and CEO of KIA Health & Wellness. He discussed how people control their brain health through their daily lifestyle choices.

“What we do in our 30s, 40s and beyond impacts our brains’ health in later life,” Ms. Schneiderman said.

