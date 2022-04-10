The problems with pipe dreams

COURTESY IMAGE

The testimony in congressional hearing on April 6 about the energy crisis indicated that the Democrats are having similar dreams as President Joe Biden indicated in his speeches in Europe in March: dreams of pipelines.

That is, “pipe dreams.”

On his Inauguration Day, President Biden appeared to confirm his “pipe dreams” by signing Executive Order 13990 on that day “to tackle the climate crisis” by canceling the Keystone pipeline and directing his administration to consider reversing any Trump policies.

President Biden appointed Richard Glick to head the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the organization that controls the issuance of permits for drilling and pipelines.

Mr. Glick then cast the deciding vote in a 3-2 vote to “significantly update” the FERC’s policies to increase the scrutiny of “environmental impacts” and “potential impact on climate change” of drilling and new pipeline projects to include in the permitting process “considerations” of “the interest of landowners and surrounding communities, including environmental justice communities,” which is the type of procedure that has caused decades-long delays in California projects. Interestingly the president removed President Donald Trump’s blockage of a Russian pipeline: Did President Biden’s “pipe dreams” only include the potential harm to the environment or climate change of U.S. pipelines?

The result of the policies is that FERC became a place “to die” for permits for drilling, as the backlog is 4,600, and for pipelines, not just the Keystone, causing the price of West Texas Intermediate to increase 56% from $59.58 to $91.44.

The energy independence created by the Trump policies enabled the U.S. to export natural gas in a liquified form to Europe, which enabled the continent to not depend on Russia for it. Both oil and natural gas are obtained by drilling wells and pipelines to efficiently transport it to facilities for processing. Natural gas is lighter than air so it must be immediately “captured,” or unlike oil, it will dissipate into the air.

To economically transport it by ship, the gas must be directed to a facility that can convert it into a liquid — hence the label “liquid natural gas” or simply LNG. Constructing pipelines is not a “quick and easy” process as it requires negotiating a price from the owners of all the properties it must transverse, which often includes public lands and highways.

For example, my negotiations to add another company to a railroad crossing agreement had the potential to still be unresolved had I not simply excluded the railroad from my agreement.

To spend the time and money to build a natural gas pipeline, the builder must be certain of a destination that will pay for the gas, which is why it is common for these agreements to contain a “take-or-pay” clause that commits customers to pay a certain amount in exchange for a guaranteed supply even if they don’t take it.

An example of how this can go awry is the contract that a former employer of mine, Coastal Corp., had to supply natural gas to San Antonio, Texas. Anticipating a mild winter, Coastal sold some of the gas elsewhere. When the winter turned cold, San Antonio ran out of gas, which led to the CEO of Coastal, Oscar Wyatt, being convicted of criminal charges. Commitments for the gas are important.

The effects of President Bill Clinton’s promise to defend Ukraine in exchange for the nation giving up its weapons started a chain of events that were exacerbated when Russia invaded Ukraine and the Obama-Biden presidency responded to the Ukrainian call for help by sending only blankets, although Hunter Biden did become involved in the supplying of energy through a Ukrainian utility.

Enter President Donald Trump, who increased U.S. defense spending, sent Ukraine handheld rockets and was criticized for increasing the power of NATO by bullying some countries to honor their commitment of 2% of their Gross Domestic Product. For example, the U.S. was contributing 4% of its GDP while Germany was only contributing 1.2%. That happened as American taxpayers funded 50,000 troops in Germany.

Russia stood still. And President Trump’s energy plan of more drilling and pipelines made America energy-independent, which enabled the U.S. to ship LNG to Europe as an alternative to Russian oil and gas.

In February, when Russia again invaded Ukraine, President Biden again refused Ukraine’s request for military equipment even as this exacerbated the effects of his energy policies by causing the West Texas Intermediate oil benchmark to climb to $110.83 in March.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., was so frustrated with the FERC’s policies that he dragged Mr. Glick before his Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and demanded that the FERC assist the applicants for permits. Mr. Glick not only refused but the next week at the CERAWeek in Houston arrogantly restated that the Senate could not require him to change his policies.

The political motives of the FERC were exposed when the White House speechwriters were writing in President Biden’s speeches commitments for his speeches in Brussels and Poland that were impossible to keep under the FERC’s procedures. Mr. Glick responded by labeling some of these procedures “drafts” for President Biden to commit the U.S. to resume the Trump policy of shipping LNG to Europe.

This only applied to LNG for export as his restrictive FERC’s policies continued to deny permits for drilling and pipelines that had been issued under the Trump policies. Isn’t increasing the barrels of LNG sent to Europe while not increasing the total number of barrels the same type of violation that in San Antonio led to a criminal conviction of Oscar Wyatt? Isn’t this the same type of sanctions for U.S. citizens that are being used to try and destroy the Russian economy?

Increasing the natural gas for exporting but not increasing its production can only mean nightmares for U.S. citizens that will result from the White House’s dreams of fewer U.S. pipelines — or simply their “pipe dreams.”

FYI, Merriam-Webster’s dictionary defines “pipe dreams” as “an unattainable or fanciful hope or plan referring to a dream experienced when smoking an opium pipe.”

Synonyms include “delusion” and “fantasy.”

Brent E. Zepke is an attorney, arbitrator and author who lives in Santa Barbara. Formerly he taught at six universities and numerous professional conferences. He is the author of six books: “One Heart-Two Lives,” “Legal Guide to Human Resources,” “Business Statistics,” “Labor Law,” “Products and the Consumer,” and Law for Non-Lawyers.

Brent E. Zepke is an attorney, arbitrator and author who lives in Santa Barbara. Formerly he taught at six universities and numerous professional conferences. He is the author of six books: “One Heart-Two Lives,” “Legal Guide to Human Resources,” “Business Statistics,” “Labor Law,” “Products and the Consumer” and “Law for Non-Lawyers.”