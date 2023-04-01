The proper regard for money

Re: Frank Sanitate’s column, “SVB Board, Executives Became Greedy,” News-Press.

I enjoyed Frank Sanitate’s article on March 18. It made me think of the book of Ecclesiastes, chapter 2, verses 1-11. Many view the Bible as the word of God others see it as a good book with some good stories. The book of Ecclesiastes was written by King Solomon, who, if our understanding is correct, was one of the wisest men to ever walk the earth.

Those verses in chapter 2 outline all the riches and pleasures he was able to accumulate in massive amounts.

What I have always found interesting is what he wrote in verse 11 concerning riches. “But when I reflected on all the works that my own hands had done and all the hard work that I toiled to accomplish, I saw that everything was futile, a chasing after the wind, there was nothing of real value under the sun.”

If the Bible is the word of God, it is interesting He had these verses written down for us to meditate on the proper place money and things should be in our lives. Thanks for your writing, Frank.

Jay Gretchen

Santa Barbara