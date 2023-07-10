The race at the box office

Action takes more than a few laps in August movies

A young gamer (played by David Harbour) gets the chance to race cars professionally in “Gran Turismo.”

Fasten your seatbelts for “Gran Turismo.”

Starring David Harbour and Montecito actor Orlando Bloom in a movie about car racing, the film is among the August releases.

On your mark, get set — grab popcorn! Here’s what you can see between pit stops.

Jaime Reyes (Xolo Mariduena) discovers the power of a scarab in “Blue Beetle,” scheduled for an Aug. 18 release in theaters.

Aug. 2: “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.” Seth Rogen and Shamon Brown Jr. star in this quirky twist on already quirky characters.

Aug. 4: “The Meg 2: The Trench.” Jason Satham and Sienna Guilloruy star in the sequel about a giant shark/sea creature who always has room for dessert — and that’s a bad thing. Stay out of the water, everyone!

Aug. 4: “Problemista.” Julio Torres and Tilda Swinton star in this movie about a young toy designer trying to realize his dream by helping an art world outcast.

Aug 11: “The Challengers.” Zendaya and Josh O’Connor star in this movie about a tennis champion who becomes a coach to her husband when he starts his tennis career.

Aug. 11. “Gran Turismo.” David Harbour and Orlando Bloom star in this movie about a young Gran Turismo video gamer (played by Mr. Harbour), who wins the opportunity to race cars for real.

Aug. 11: “Go West.” Sean Astin and Mallory Everton star in this movie about crazy pioneers who head west.

Aug. 11: “Jules.” Ben Kingsley and Zoe Winters star in this sci-fi comedy.

Aug. 11: Wide release of “Passages.” Franz Rogowski and Ben Whishaw star in this movie about two men who’ve been in a relationship for 15 years but face a crisis when one of them has an affair with a woman.

Aug. 18: “Back on the Strip.” Spence Moore stars as Merlin, a magician who tries to get gigs in Las Vegas. Oh, yes, he gets gigs — but not as a magician. Move over, Magic Mike.

Aug. 18: “Blue Beetle.” Xolo Maridueña stars as the third version of a longtime DC Comics superhero. A scarab gives the young man special powers, but he has to learn how to deal with this creature who’s grown attached to him, in more ways than one.

Aug. 18: “Strays.” Starring Will Ferrell and Jamie Fox, this is a twisted version of the genre of live-action movies about talking dogs and their owners. The stray dogs realize one of their friends was abandoned, and they’re out for revenge in this comedy. This definitely isn’t “Lassie.”

Aug. 25: “The Hill.” Joelle Carter and Dennis Quaid star in the story of Rickey Hill, who overcame a disability to become a Major League Baseball.

Aug. 25: Wide release of “White Bird.” Bryce Gheisar and Orlando Schwerdt star in this movie about a French Jewish girl who hides from the Nazis in a hayloft, with the help of a kind boy.

