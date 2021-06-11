The Reagans during Fiesta

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTOAs Nancy Reagan watches, California Gov. Ronald Reagan spins a boy’s toy gun on his finger during the Fiesta Pequena. The August 1974 event took place at the Santa Barbara Mission, where the Reagans accepted a floral greeting from Maureen Carr, a Fiesta flower girl. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Santa Barbara News-Press Life previous post Botanic garden names new board members next post Restaurant Connection Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.