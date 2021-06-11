Home Life The Reagans during Fiesta
Life

The Reagans during Fiesta

by Santa Barbara News-Press
RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO
As Nancy Reagan watches, California Gov. Ronald Reagan spins a boy’s toy gun on his finger during the Fiesta Pequena. The August 1974 event took place at the Santa Barbara Mission, where the Reagans accepted a floral greeting from Maureen Carr, a Fiesta flower girl. 
