The return of the Rincon Classic

COURTESY PHOTOS

A surfer appreciates the view Saturday at the Rincon Classic, which drew surfing enthusiasts this weekend from Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. Surfers, including the one pictured here, enjoyed spectacular waves at the Carpinteria event. The longtime surfing tradition, which was held in-person for the first time since 2019, continued Sunday. For more about Rincon, go to rinconclassic.com.

Today marked the second and final day of the 40th year of the Rincon Classic.

Magic was in the air before the sun even came up. Conditions were as good as they could get, with a swell that was three and a half feet bigger than usual.

“It was the perfect size swell. Just right the size. Not too small, not too big. The goldilocks size in conditions,” Chris Keet, co-founder of Surf Happens, told the News-Press. This is Surf Happens’ 22nd year hosting the event.

“There were a lot of perfect tens today,” said Mr. Keet.

Vela Mattiva got a perfect 10 in the 17 and under division. Cole Robbins got two perfect tens in different heats. Makenna Burke got a perfect 10 in the women’s division.

Tony Luna won the Legends division.

“When we all come together everything works out no matter what. Sometimes adversity makes things going right even better. It’s been a blessing,” said Mr. Keet.

