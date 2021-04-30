Rosewood Miramar Beach opens new dining room

COURTESY PHOTOS

Named in a subtle nod to one of Southern California’s most prolific architects, Paul Revere Williams, Rosewood Miramar Beach is unveiling The Revere Room, which is situated within the resort’s Manor House. Inspired by the late Mr. Williams’ signature look, the space is equally elegant and inviting.

Named in a subtle nod to one of Southern California’s most prolific architects, Paul Revere Williams, Rosewood Miramar Beach is unveiling The Revere Room, which is situated within the Montecito resort’s Manor House.

Inspired by the late Mr. Williams’ signature look, the space is equally elegant and inviting.

He was the first black person elected a fellow of the American Institute of Architects in 1957. And in 2017, he was awarded the American Institute of Architects Gold Medal, the highest annual honor recognizing individuals whose work has had a lasting influence on the theory and practice of architecture.

A number of his works are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.







With a focus on fresh flavors and mix of conventional and contemporary cooking techniques, highlights of the lunch and dinner menus include, from top left, The Helical Cocktail, Yellowtail Crudo, Beluga Lentils, Peas and Quinoa Bowl, and Used to Be New York Cheesecake.

Mr. Williams’ most famous homes were for celebrities, including Frank Sinatra, Lon Chaney, Sr., Lucille Ball, Julie London, Tyrone Power, Barbara Stanwyck, Bert Lahr and Danny Thomas. He was well regarded for his mastery of various architectural styles such as modern interpretations of Tudor Revival, French Chateau, Regency, French Country and Mediterranean.

“The launch of The Revere Room is a testament to our dedication to facilitating even more magical moments for both guests and neighbors, all while honoring our beautiful home here in Montecito and the vibrant character of Southern California at large,” said Rick Fidel, resort manager at Rosewood Miramar Beach.

Dark-stained chevron oak flooring runs through the interior, contrasting the tones of ivory and cream in the timeless furniture and sleek decor. Two of the walls are wrapped in hand-painted Gracie wallpaper with scenic chinoiserie depicting a garden setting in an antique blue background. French doors open onto an expansive patio.

An impressive collection of artwork is showcased throughout the restaurant, including a Portrait Imaginaire by Pablo Picasso, one of the iconic 29 portraits the painter created in gouache with brilliant colors.

There are also two oil paintings by Bruce Cohen, a native of Southern California, and an original color lithograph from Georges Braque titled “Resurrection de l’Oiseau.”

The all-day eatery is helmed by Executive Chef Massimo Falsini, who noted that “Santa Barbara’s agricultural landscape is one of the most diverse in the country, with a plethora of garden-fresh and nutritious produce from bountiful citrus to avocados decadent from the rays of the Southern California sun.”

The Revere Room’s menu incorporates ingredients sourced primarily from regional farmers, fisherman and ranchers as well as the chef’s own garden.

“Dishes are intended to be shared, encouraging diners to experience a range of ingredient-forward recipes around their table with friends and family. With a focus on fresh flavors and mix of conventional and contemporary cooking techniques, highlights of the lunch and dinner menus include the Helical Cocktail, Yellowtail Crudo, Beluga Lentils, Peas and Quinoa Bowl and Used to Be New York Cheesecake.

“The Revere Room is creating a new dining experience for our guests that not only provides the quintessential coastal setting but truly honors the flavors and products of the destination, too,” said Chef Falsini.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com