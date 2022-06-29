‘The Rhone Rodeo’

Fess Parker Winery setting for inaugural wine and food gathering in Los Olivos

ARCHER SPARKS PHOTO

Guests gather in 2022 at the Buffalo Gap Wine & Food Summit in Buffalo Gap, Texas. The California leg of the summit is coming in July to Los Olivos.



The Buffalo Gap Wine and Food Summit that has historically taken place in Texas since 2005 is coming to Los Olivos from July 15 through 17, according to the Fess Parker family.

The Buffalo Gap Wine and Food Summit was founded by Fess Parker and his friends Tom and Lisa Perini of Perini Ranch Steakhouse in Buffalo Gap and Dr. Richard Becker of Becker Vineyards in Stonewall, Texas. They established the Texas nonprofit to further cultivate the appreciation of fine wine and food through education and industry discussion.

“Buffalo Gap is such a neat place, we ought to have a wine thing,” said Mr. Parker in 2005.

Buffalo Gap Wine & Food Summit founders gather together in this 2019: photo. From left are Tim Snider and Ashley Parker Snider of Fess Parker Winery; Dr. Richard and Bunny Becker, Becker Vineyards; and Tom and Lisa Perini, Perini Ranch.



Although it has always been a three-day event in Buffalo Gap, Texas, for the first time ever the summit will be venturing to Los Olivos as part of the California leg of the summit’s three-city tour for an experience called “The Rhône Rodeo.”

“The Los Olivos leg of the Buffalo Gap Summit is our first-ever opportunity to show off our neck of the woods. We’ll be introducing folks to some terrific local and Texas winemakers, focusing on all things Rhône. All those past years of Texas hospitality are going to be hard to beat, but we’re going to do our best!” said Ashley Parker Snider of Fess Parker Winery. She is the daughter of the late Mr. Parker.

“Golden hour” takes place in 2022 at the Buffalo Gap Wine & Food Summit in Buffalo Gap, Texas.

“The Rhône Rodeo” weekend will kick off July 15 with a grand entry reception at the Epiphany tasting room in Los Olivos, featuring a casual evening of wine and appetizers in the garden.

The fun continues on July 16 with the Rhône Rodeo Symposium, a seminar showcasing flights of California and Texas Rhône wines in an educational discussion.”

COURTESY PHOTO

The recently renovated Fess Parker Winery graces Los Olivos.



Panelists from Santa Barbara County and Texas will be represented, including Blair Fox of the Fess Parker Family Portfolio and Blair Fox Cellars; Tyler Eck of the Fess Parker Family Portfolio and Dunites; Bryan Babcock of Babcock Winery and Vineyards; Matt Dees of Kimsey Vineyard; Jon Leahy of Becker Vineyards; Kassandra Mcpherson of Kim Mcpherson Wines; and Ron Yates of Spicewood Vineyards and Ron Yates Wine.

Following the seminar, attendees will experience a behind-the-scenes tour of Fess Parker Winery as well as a Santa Maria-style barbecue lunch at the picturesque Rodney’s Vineyard.

The Saturday portion of the summit will conclude with a sparkling wine reception on the Fess Parker Winery terrace, followed by a multi-course wine dinner prepared by bouchon Santa Barbara.

EVANS CAGLAGE PHOTO

Fess Parker, a Santa Barbara County winemaker known for starring as Davy Crockett, relaxes in 2005 at the Perini Ranch in Buffalo Gap, Texas.



And to close out the weekend on July 17, attendees will enjoy a Bonne Journee Brunch in the garden, featuring food from Nella Kitchen and Bar in Los Olivos.

“Since 2005, the Buffalo Gap Wine and Food Summit has featured and celebrated distinguished chefs and winemakers from across the globe in Buffalo Gap,” said Ms. Perini. “2022 marks a special year for the event. What once was three days in Buffalo Gap is now three full events in three exclusive locations. The first one was in April at Perini Ranch Steakhouse in Buffalo Gap, and the third one will be Oct. 14 through 16 at Becker Vineyards in Stonewall, Texas.

“We’re looking forward to kicking off Rhone Rodeo Weekend in Los Olivos with our friends and co-founders at Fess Parker Winery in July.”

