The scandalous Biden family

Calla Jones Corner

The author lives in Montecito

Why should we care who Hunter Biden is?

For that matter, why should we care who Joe, James, Jill and Ashley Biden are? Because they are all part of worldwide wheelings, dealings and debauchery that are finally surfacing thanks to Fox News, Fox Nation and, of course, the New York Post.

Greg Gutfeld — his show, “Gutfeld!” is now No. 1 on late night TV — is smart, snotty, annoying, opinionated and, most of all, entertaining. Mr. Gutfeld, along with other Fox stars are clearly not going to let the left off the hook for the worst of wokeism. All one has to do is stream the first two parts of Fox Nation’s brilliant and revealing, “Who is Hunter Biden?” to get the truth (and be disgusted and dismayed by it as I) about how and what the Biden family has been up to for decades.

The series is a tragedy, soap opera, who-done-it and porn show all in one, executed with precision editing and high drama, backed up by other Fox host/ correspondents, stars of their own successful shows (goody-two-shoes Dana Perino, professorial bespeckled Byron York, smartypants charmer Jesse Watters, among others) and — dare I say — with as much taste as the raunchy and deeply disturbing material and Fox’s lawyers allow.

In the first of the four-part series, which aired last January, “The Five” co-host and no-nonsense Judge Jeanine Pirro chronicled the unhinged life of our president’s son — the cocaine, the prostitutes he used and needed and the very questionable Biden business practices. Fox contributor and New York Post columnist Miranda Devine’s “Laptop From Hell” (published last October) covered much of the first episode in her bombshell book.

Viewers of “Who Is Hunter Biden?” are entertained, while getting unvarnished news and refreshing, informed opinions from its roster of time-tested journalists and talking heads.

Following the release on July 20 of the series’ second episode, Ms. Devine told “Fox and Friends” there are “well-founded concerns” that President Biden may be compromised by China, referring to new revelations from Hunter Biden’s laptop involving contacts with Google executives and top U.S. officials involved with China policy.

Spoiler for the second episode in the series: The viewer is left wondering, “How and why did Hunter Biden become such a disgusting, pitiful human, and how could the Biden family have become so tone deaf and oblivious to the dump of Biden family dirt?”

We are exposed to more of the taped debauchery from drugs and sex and left with what role his father and stepmother, Jill, had in Hunter’s despicable downfall.

Perhaps Sen. Chuck Grassley, the wise and doggedly determined 87-year-old, who goes for a 2-mile run and does push-ups in the morning before going to the Capitol, along with Sen. Ron Johnson and others, will get to the bottom of the epochal Biden scandal now that whistleblowers have come forward with more evidence that the FBI has been lying all along about the Bidens.

If that doesn’t wake up the country to the crimes and perversions of the first family, hopefully episodes 3 and 4 of “Who Is Hunter Biden?” will.

Be forewarned. You’ll want to take a shower after viewing episodes 1 and 2, as did I.