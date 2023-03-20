San Ysidro Ranch unveils new clandestine wine and culinary setting

The Secret Cellar at San Ysidro Ranch is nestled inside the Montecito resort’s wine cellar.

San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito is revealing its latest exclusive offering — The Secret Cellar, which is nestled inside the ranch’s wine cellar.

The Secret Cellar experience is open to hotel guests and the public, seats up to 14 guests and includes a private tour of the cellar as part of the tasting journey.

Curated by advanced sommelier Tristan Pitre, The Secret Cellar features 2,000 bottles, bringing the property’s impressive collection to 14,000 wines, spanning 70 regions across the globe and making it one of the largest collections in the country.

San Ysidro Ranch is home to a 120-bottle complete vertical of Château Pétrus with vintages dating back to the famed 1945 vintage, the most extensive restaurant offering in the United States, and the Stonehouse restaurant has received Wine Spectator’s prestigious Grand Award every year since 2014.

“We drew inspiration from the Santa Barbara region as well as fine wines from around the globe to create this dynamic, finely curated collection of 2,000 wines that expands upon our current selection,” said Mr. Pitre. “Guests can look forward to learning more about the great wine regions of the world and tasting truly singular wines during this intimate and unforgettable experience.”

The hidden entryway into The Secret Cellar opens to a private room flanked by dark woods, metal and old-world charm. Barrel-vaulted ceilings create an intimate feel, while the wooden shelves offer a display for the room’s impressive wine collection that fits in seamlessly with the existing wine cellar on the property.

Bespoke furnishings handcrafted in Santa Barbara include an expansive wooden farm table made from a single slab of black walnut as the room’s centerpiece.

The Secret Cellar experience touts three wine pairing menus inspired by the great wine regions of the world and pairs perfectly with executive chef Matthew Johnson’s seasonally inspired tasting menu.

Wanderlust is a pairing that highlights the great diversity of the wine world, taking guests to unexpected places as it delivers a thoughtful, unique and enlightening experience. The Reserve pairing features classic wines. Guests will taste wine that is emblematic of the region they hail from and dig deeper into the rich traditions and history of these iconic regions. Finally, the Warner pairing highlights the best of both and offers an exploration of the best wines across the globe.

Created in tandem with the wine selection, the four-course tasting menu features a robust, yet highly curated selection of dishes made for pairing. A smoked king salmon amuse bouche introduces the culinary experience, leading up to a first course of Hawaiian big eye tuna belly tartare.

The second course features Dos Pueblos Farm abalone, followed by a center cut prime beef tenderloin as the third course, and a chèvre cheesecake as the final course. Optional add-ons include Royal Ossetia caviar and Japanese Kobe A5 strip loin.

The Tasting Menu starts at $250 per person; Wanderlust Wine Tasting, $125; Reserve Wine Tasting, $200; and Warner Wine Tasting, $350.

