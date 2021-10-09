The serenity of Stevens Park

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSAt left, the Foothill Road bridge spans over Stevens Park in Santa Barbara. At right, a footbridge provides a way across a dried up stream at Stevens Park. The park, which is 25 acres of natural beauty, runs up the San Roque canyon. For more about Stevens Park, go to santabarbaraparks.com/parks/stevens-park. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post SPORTS ROUNDUP next post Showers? Barely Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.