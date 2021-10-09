Home Local The serenity of Stevens Park
KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
At left, the Foothill Road bridge spans over Stevens Park in Santa Barbara. At right, a footbridge provides a way  across a dried up stream at Stevens Park.
The park,  which is 25 acres of natural beauty, runs up the San Roque canyon. For more about Stevens Park, go to santabarbaraparks.com/parks/stevens-park.
