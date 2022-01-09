Chicken Little was a fluffy yellow chick who lived on a small farm with many other animals where she happily searched for grubs and grass shoots under the old oak tree.

One day as she was scratching in the dirt, an acorn fell on her head. “Oh no,” she said. “The sky is falling. I must go warn everyone.”

So she hurried to the duck and said, “The sky is falling.”

Next she saw the barn cat. “The sky is falling.”

She rushed to warn everyone and finally saw the wise old owl, woke him from his nap and said, “The sky is falling.”

But he said, “No, it was just an acorn.”

During these last 50 years, we have heard many “sky is falling” messages. Acid rain was falling, which terrified children in rainy places like Seattle. Aerosol cans were causing a hole in the ozone layer up above, and we were in great danger.

Then the climate was getting colder, and we were going to perish from frostbite. Oh, and the earth was overpopulated, and we were all going to starve to death.

Then when we didn’t freeze, we had global warming, and the icebergs were going to melt and no more polar bears. That wasn’t successful so now we have climate change, which has been happening since the beginning of time.

Now we have COVID, which we were told would kill us all, but it mutated and became more contagious and less deadly. But we are still to live in fear of it.

It is time to overcome the fear mongers and reclaim our lives, trusting in the Creator’s master plans. He has kept life going for a long time, and we can see his loving care all around us, if we but look.

Gretchen Kieding

Solvang