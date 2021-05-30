The societal menace of multiculturalism on meth!

Have you heard about the schoolchildren who were given color palettes to match their skin tone to assess their level of privilege? Or the white teachers in San Diego who were told they are guilty of “spirit murdering” black children? Then we have the white farmer who didn’t qualify for a federal loan forgiveness program because he was white.

Finally, do you know that California is going to eliminate advanced math courses for elementary through freshman students in order to “counter the cultural forces that have led to and continue to perpetuate current inequities?”

This is critical race theory at work.

Critical race theory and its pal, implicit bias training, is taking over our institutions, including everything from your child’s kindergarten class to the Pentagon and all institutions in between. This cancer to the body politic represents a pernicious threat to the advanced — read that, Western civilization — construct, which is markedly superior to the alternatives, namely communism, socialism and tribalism.

How to explain critical race theory? It is reverse racism. It is multiculturalism on meth. It is the antithesis and undoing of the unique American concepts and goals reflected in the terms: the melting pot, e pluribus unum, the American dream, one nation under God, meritocracy, and all men are created equal!

Our nation’s leading expert on this subject is Christopher Rufo. He explains that critical race theory advocates the overthrow of America instead of the improvement of the same.

The proponents of this ideology believe that everything once considered noble about our country is nothing less than a lie. They use words like equity, social justice, diversity and inclusion to disguise their war against the American ideal, an ideal they believe is camouflage for white supremacy, patriarchy and oppression.

Mr. Rufo highlights the real goals of the ideologues pushing critical race theory: suspending private property rights, seizing land and wealth, and redistributing the same along racial lines. He notes that Ibram Kendi, who was recently featured as a speaker on UCSB’s Arts & Lectures circuit, proposes the establishment of a federal department of antiracism. This department would have authority independent of the elected branches of government in order to have the power to nullify, veto or abolish any law at any level of government and curtail the speech of political leaders and others who are deemed insufficiently antiracist.

Mr. Rufo points out that the proponents of critical race theory have created a mouse trap with respect to the ideology they profess. That is, anybody who rejects the tenets of their faith are thereby declared guilty of white fragility, unconscious bias or internalized white supremacy! How extreme are these people? A Black Lives Matters leader in Britain calls for the lynching of any “house Negroes” who deny Britain is institutionally racist!

If more people do not take a courageous stand against this pernicious cancer, this new race war will become a new civil war, resulting in the destruction of the foundation of our unity as a people group and a nation state. That is, our house is being divided, and it is only a matter of time before it falls.

Locally, the irony is very rich. Santa Barbara County supervisors are giving tax dollars to the Fund for Santa Barbara to help advance an equity and inclusion support program.

Funny thing is, the policies and politics of our woke county supervisors and the radicals at the Fund are the chief culprits advancing an agenda that has served to create unaffordable housing, eliminate good paying jobs and raise the cost of living, all of which serves to foment, create and perpetuate victim status among a permanent urban underclass primarily composed of people of color. Physicians, heal thyself.

Andy Caldwell is the executive director of COLAB and host of “The Andy Caldwell Radio Show,” weekdays from 3-5 p.m., on News-Press Radio AM 1290.