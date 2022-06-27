‘The Sound of Art’ set for July 10

SANTA BARBARA — “Ted Nash: The Sound of Art” takes place from 3 to 4:30 p.m. July 10 on the front terrace at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, 1130 State St.

In his fourth summer as SBMA artist-in-residence, Mr. Nash, a Grammy Award-winning musician and composer, will share his insight and experience with a selection of Santa Barbara City College students and fellow musicians culminating in a free concert.

The workshop will focus on using improvisation to guide the composition process and was inspired by works from the museum’s contemporary art collection and the “Going Global: Abstract Art at Mid-Century” exhibition, which explores the universal language of abstraction.

