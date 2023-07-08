The sounds of two worlds

Larry & Joe plays music of Appalachia and Venezuela

Larry Bellorin and Joe Troop combine their Venezuelan and Appalachian cultures on a national tour that brings them to Santa Barbara on July 19.

The banjo meets the harp as the sounds of Appalachia and Venezuela blend with Larry & Joe.

Larry Bellorin is from Monagas, Venezuela, and plays several instruments including the arpa llanera — the Venezuelan folk harp. His other instruments vary from stand-up bass to maracas and cuarato, a four-string guitar with Spanish roots.

Joe Troop is a Grammy-nominated banjo, fiddle player and guitarist who grew up in Durham, N.C.

Together, the duo plays seven instruments. That’s not counting two other instruments — their voices.

A Santa Barbara audience will hear this international blend of music when Larry & Joe performs at 7:30 p.m. July 19 at SOhO Restaurant and Music Club, 1221 State St., suite 205.

“The banjo and the Venezuelan harp are the principal instruments. They fold into each other well — unexpectedly — the nylon strings of the harp and the steel strings of the banjo,” Mr. Troop told the News-Press Thursday from Ridgway, Colo., one of the stops on the duo’s national tour.

Between them, Larry Bellorin and Joe Troop play seven instruments. That’s not counting two other instruments — their voices.

“It’s similar to what a banjo and piano would be, but the harp adds the element of plucking like a banjo,” Mr. Troop said. “It’s not as sharp of a sound as a piano. It’s much more of a soft sound.”

Mr. Troop said the banjo and harp balance each other well.

He and Mr. Bellorin started their duo in March 2022, and they don’t live too far from each other. Mr. Troop resides in Durham, and Mr. Bellorin calls Raleigh his home.

In March of this year, they released their digital album “Nuevo South Train.”

“We do a mix of music from across the Americas and original music. A lot of it is traditional music that we bring new life to with our polycultural approach,” Mr. Troop said.

He and Mr. Bellorin met in 2021 when Mr. Troop was offered a musical residency at The Fruit in Durham.

“I had hear about this amazing Venezuelan musician who was working in construction (in North Carolina),” Mr. Troop said. “When I saw videos of him (performing), I called him to participate in the residency.

Larry & Joe this year released their digital album “Nuevo South Train.” Above is the album’s cover photo.

“We immediately got a standing ovation the first time we played together,” the banjo player said. “When I met Larry, I knew this project would become the principal project in my life.”

Mr. Bellorin and his family moved to North Carolina eight years ago to escape the oppressive regime in the dictatorship of Venezuela. He immediately applied for asylum in the U.S. and is still waiting to be interviewed by the U.S. government.

“For the first six and a half years, the only work he could get was construction,” Mr. Troop said. “He had to hang up a musical career.”

Mr. Troop is glad to see Mr. Bellorin performing again.

“He is an encyclopedia of different Latin American folk genres and traditional music from the Caribbean and from all over South America,” Mr. Troop said.

He noted Mr. Bellorin plays the plains music shared by Venezeulans and Colombians.

Mr. Troop’s personal story also features South America and is parallel to Mr. Bellorin’s. Mr. Troop, who earned his bachelor’s in Spanish in 2005 at the University of North Caroline at Chapel Hill, lived for 10 years in Buenos Aires before moving back to North Carolina.

“I made a niche in the music industry fusing Appalachian folk music that I grew up with and Latin American music,” Mr. Troop said.

