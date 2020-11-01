The spirit of America

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have flip-flopped so many times they should start marketing a line of sandals for people with two left feet pertinent to the direction they are taking America.

In fact, Kamala Harris is rated as the only senator to the left of Bernie Sanders! I shudder to think how many Americans will vote for this ticket considering the majority of Americans are certain Mr. Biden is too incapacitated to finish a first term.

While dismissing the scandals involving his son and the now infamous laptop, Joe Biden told a big whopper when he said “I am the Democratic Party.”

The truth is, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez is the new Democratic Party, warts and all. In fact, AOC and her squad have been systematically taking out members of the Democratic establishment one by one. The word on the street is that she herself is fixing to challenge Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer next.

Nonetheless, if elected, Mr. Biden has committed to stacking his cabinet posts with a plethora of American progressives and environmental anarchists who refer to themselves as eco-socialists. They will wreak economic anarchy, involving enormous tax hikes and the premature abandonment of fossil fuels, and all the byproducts of the same, which we rely on each and every day.

Moreover, in this present time, there are calls to abandon: Our Judeo-Christian Heritage, Western Civilization, our laws, cultures and institutions, the nuclear family, belief in God, capitalism, and the concept of unalienable rights and self-evident truth. If that happens, what happens next? America as we knew it will no longer exist. That is what is at stake in this election. Period. End of story.

The fact that America is coming apart at the seams should not come as a surprise to anyone.

Politics is downstream of culture, and culture is downstream of our public education system and the media, including entertainment.

Nowhere to be found in this stream of consciousness and values? The church, which used to be upstream of everything.

Hence, an entire generation of Americans no longer believe in God, and they have been indoctrinated in our schools to believe our country is hopelessly corrupt and racist, that there is no concept of absolute truth, and that socialism is superior to individual liberty and capitalism.

The secret being kept from millennials, who comprise the core of the progressive socialist voting bloc in the United States, is that America’s freedom and success is inseparable from our conception. Specifically, a belief that our freedoms, rights and responsibilities flow from faith in and allegiance to God, and our bonds are forged in the concept of self-evident truths and the notion of e pluribus unum, which hold us together in freedom rather than having government, by way of the tyranny of the majority, in control of everything.

Alexander Tytler, a Scottish historian, observed that the average age of the world’s greatest civilizations from the beginning of history has been about 200 years. During those 200 years, these nations always progressed through the following sequence: from bondage to spiritual faith; from spiritual faith to great courage; from courage to liberty; from liberty to abundance; from abundance to complacency; from complacency to apathy; from apathy to dependence; from dependence back into bondage.

Hence, when politicians say they want to “fundamentally transform” America, what they really mean is that they want to abandon our history, institutions, laws, economy and culture with their vision of a progressive universal utopia that replaces God with government and truth with moral relativism.

Others have tried that, and it always ends badly, but nobody bothered to tell the millennials that!

As Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn warned, in a speech at Harvard no less, when any nation forgets God, a catastrophe always ensues.