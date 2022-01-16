The state of the California dream

DID YOU KNOW? Bonnie Donovan

Did you know that with the residents and businesses leaving in record numbers, it appears many think that the California they know and love may not be salvageable?

What happened to “California Dreamin’”? Is it just a Mamas and Papas song that was once top of the charts long ago?

Look around you. California is still one of the most stunning backdrops for a place to live, work and play.

It is such a magnet; California still attracts both ends of the economic spectrum.

From the very wealthy, whose monetary position is not concerned with the day to day of business, to the other end, the result of the “lofty status” of a sanctuary state, which beckons the hapless, the hopeless and the helpless. Neither are doses of reality that can sustain a normal everyday California or American dream. (Wholesome, self-reliant, anything’s possible with fortitude and hard work, including upper mobility.)

The point being: How much of other people’s money can the government continue to give away? Especially from the working class who keep the wheels turning, when the workers are now turning away. We can turn this around. One politician, one agenda at a time.

Speaking of hard work and fortitude, we have our work cut out for us. Many things need to be changed or stopped altogether, and some things need to be renewed — most importantly trust in our government officials. Of course, trust comes from truth, and that has been sorely lacking. Just like we must stop our city/state from being destroyed.

We seem to forget that the elected work for us, maybe because once in office, they do what their handlers tell them, not what got them elected. (See Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s response to President Joe Biden’s chastising the people of Georgia regarding their voting reform.)

Locally, all employees at the Santa Barbara County Jail must be tested for COVID-19 every morning. The Main Jail, located in Santa Barbara, has another outbreak of over 200 positive tests.

Many COVID-19 tests are being given, as they are required for school attendance, travel, events, and many workplaces.

We wonder who the investors are of these COVID-19 tests?

How can we believe the numbers – or any of our leaders, after all, the CDC changed the definition of a vaccine last September.

When Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor last week insisted – incorrectly — that 100,000 children are in the hospital with COVID and on ventilators, CDC’s Rochelle Walensky, when pressed that the numbers were closer to 3,500, reiterated the war cry: You must be vaccinated, just get vaccinated.

Again, what does that mean? At this point they are recommending the fourth booster, so even with two shots and a booster in a year, a person is considered the “unvaccinated.”

Aren’t they, according to the people in charge?

Most of Dr. Walensky’s answers were off point and, just like a politician, she steered all of them to the messaging she wanted to get across. It was rather telling that Brett Baier knew more about the CDC statistics than Dr. Walensky.

She prefaced her answers to Mr. Baier’s questions with the disclaimer, “What I will tell you is,” “what I will let you know is.” The same as if one asked if “John Doe was going to be late. And the reply was, “What I will tell you is, John has a red car.” Basically, a nonsequitur. More people whom we need to clean out of our house.

Statewide, Gove. Gavin Newsom, on the eve of his run for re-election, proposes more taxpayer rebates because of a $45 billion dollar surplus. A surplus of money made from what? Some of which include, our taxes, and federal COVID-19 relief funds. Hardly a commodity but an enticement for some to decide he is a good governor and vote for him.

In the same breath, he touts his health care plan to expand Medi-Cal to include people aged 26 and older if they are at the poverty level of annual earnings of $17,609. All may apply. Even those who work under the table. At implementation, the cost for the expanded Medi-Cal is $2.7 billion annually. Who will pay for this? Why are businesses leaving California?

Coincidentally, Assemblyman Ash Kalra, D-San Jose, introduced Assembly Bill 1400, a universal single-payer health care system called “CalCare.” The bill proposes government-funded health care for all Californians. It is tied with Assembly Constitutional Bill Amendment 11, CALTAX, for funding and would raise taxes by $163 billion, said to be the largest tax hike in state history. Why are people leaving California?

The red flags are that Cal-Care would be, managed by a board of appointed health care experts, five of which are appointed by the governor. Managed by health care experts, like we are under the thumb of today? And by the governor? With the self-dealing of experts today (think Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Gov. Newsom), why would we think the residents of California would get anything but short shrift by the experts in charge?

And then status quo: Assemblywomen Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters, claimed, “Against my better judgment, I will cast a reluctant “I” vote for you today. But I will vote no on this on the floor.”

Yikes. Which way does the wind blow?

Here, we see the Santa Barbara City Council has a penchant to follow staff’s recommendations.

One example is that it appears that city government staff are infiltrated and highly influenced by bike-riding urban planners. How many millions have we spent for sports! Are the miles of bike paths for commuters or for Lycra-clad recreational cyclists who are now employed in our Planning Department?

We must insist our City Council stop the rubber stamping of the ideas which become ordinances brought by the city employees/ staff to council that promote the city employee’s agenda of their idea of urban planning: i.e., you will ride a bike, you will not have a place to park your car. Conveniently, we will rent out the city parking lot that the citizens already paid for… etc. And you have State Street Promenade, closed to vehicles.

At 11:30 a.m. Jan. 25, the Ordinance Committee, made up of three city council members, will decide, we suspect, to go with staff recommendations of the continued closure of State Street for the recovery of the restaurants. Realize that State Street has been closed since May 2020 under a public health emergency.

This proposal is to continue the closure of State Street for two more years! That is four years of a closed-down State Street.

We think the city’s plan is to never reopen State Street.