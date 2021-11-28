The story behind the 2020 coup d’etat

Purely Political, By James Buckley



James Buckley says no one should wonder why so many continue to question the legitimacy of the 2020 election between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Now that we know for sure what the “Russia Collusion” story was all about … Well, I should rephrase that.

“We” always knew what it was: a fabricated crock of oppositional research, as did the leaders of the progressive “we.” However, the Democratic Party and its enablers continued to promote the salacious lies long after virtually everyone in government of both political parties knew the truth: It was the Hillary campaign that had not only invented the Russia Collusion charge, but had also bankrolled the purveyors of the Steele dossier.

It should be clear to all but the densest human that former President Donald Trump had no connection with Russian President Vladimir Putin, that there was no “collusion” between the 2016 Trump for President campaign and anyone in Russia, president or otherwise.

We do know, however, that collusion took place between the 2016 Hillary for president campaign and Russian interlopers. It was revealed more than four years ago that a company called Fusion GPS was paid with Hillary campaign funds (a reported $10 million) for the dirty dossier conjured by former British spy Christopher Steele and that the dossier contained a barroom’s worth of innuendo, rumor and bold-faced lies.

Federal prosecutor John Durham’s recent indictments spell out the plot quite clearly, yet no one other than The Washington Post has offered even the slightest apology for spreading the defamatory lies for so long. Certainly no Democrat has come forward to say, “Oops. Sorry.”

But, this is par for the course for politicians such as Hillary Clinton, following the lead of former Nevada Sen. Harry Reid, who rather than apologize after being called out for falsely claiming on the Senate floor that Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney had paid no taxes for a decade, said: “Well, he didn’t win, did he?”

No, Mr. Romney didn’t win.

Apparently, winning is everything to these types of corrupt lifetime politicians: fairness, integrity, honesty or the Constitution have no standing.

And, let’s face it, all Sen. Romney would have had to do was release his taxes for the period referenced. But he didn’t. And he never defended himself against the ridiculous “files of women” meme thrown out by Democrats when he tried to explain that he had compiled a file of qualified women to consider for his cabinet and other high offices.

Mitt Romney was a really bad, slow-moving and apologetic-to-a-fault candidate who probably would have not only been a bad president but would also have likely destroyed the Republican Party for decades had he actually been elected.

Mr. Trump, on the other hand, aggressively pushed back and derided the “Russia collusion” story every day, every chance he got, calling it, among other things, a hoax. Which it was, but, except for Fox News and its reporters and on-air personalities, no other major media outlet defended the then president.

Worse, because President Trump exposed the Russia collusion/Steele dossier gambit as the dirty political trick that it was, the Democratic Party impeached him for it! “Obstruction of justice” charges were leveled against the president for calling a hoax … a hoax, even though he turned over all the documents asked for and cooperated fully with the Mueller “investigation.”

The New York Times and The Washington Post even won cumulative Pulitzer Prizes for faulty coverage of a fake issue. How these people can still call themselves “journalists” is baffling, but let’s examine what conspired during the four years of the Trump presidency.

Talking head Rachel Maddow of MSNBC led the pack in promulgating on-air misinformation night after night about Russia and President Trump’s so-called connection to President Putin.

“Morning Joe” Scarborough of MSNBC took up the task of spreading the lies for the morning cable TV group.

Congressional representatives Adam Schiff, Gerry Nadler, Maxine Waters and, well, virtually the entire Democrat Party, piled on.

With that, you had a full-scale attack composed of the entertainment industry, the mainstream press, the Democratic establishment, the national teachers unions, government union workers at all levels, the U.S. intelligence services (including former heads of those services), the leadership of federal law enforcement (FBI head Comey, et al.), virtually all of academia, and even top brass in the military, conspiring to damage, destroy, weaken, and/or oust duly elected President Donald J. Trump.

And, to paraphrase Sen. Reid: “Well, he didn’t win, did he?

No. He didn’t.

It was a real coup.

The fact that President Trump received more than 74 million votes — the most, by far, of any sitting president, ever — after such a coordinated barrage of targeted and nonstop negative publicity over the entire four years of his presidency is actually quite astounding.

Lifetime politician Joe Biden, hunkered down in a basement, held the occasional “rally” of hundreds of parked cars in outdoor venues, while political novice President Trump drew tens of thousands of masked and unmasked supporters at every venue all over the country. Unbeknownst to the rest of us, however, ballot bundlers in the critical “battleground” states were duly harvesting their bounty. After all, they had a month in many cases to do just that.

Surprisingly, beady-eyed basement dweller Biden and his cackling compadre Harris received 81 million votes and won the election handily.

Go figure.

Though Biden supporters may compare us to those Japanese on isolated islands who hid in their caves for decades, refusing to believe they lost World War II, no one should wonder why there are so many who continue to question the legitimacy of the 2020 election.

James Buckley is a longtime Montecito resident. He welcomes questions or comments at jimb@substack.com.