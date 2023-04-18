‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ tops box office once again

UNIVERSAL PICTURES

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” grossed $87 million last weekend at the North American box office.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is still the winner at the North American box office.

Based on the Nintendo game, the movie remained the No. 1 film for its second weekend, with a gross of $87 million.

“The Pope’s Exorcist” opened in second place with a gross of $9.15 million.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” dropped to the No. 3 spot from No. 2 with $7.92 million.

“Renfield,” the horror comedy about Count Dracula’s henchman (played by Nicholas Hoult), opened in fourth place with $7.77 million. Nicolas Cage plays Count Dracula.

The movie about the Air Jordan shoes, “Air,” dropped to fifth place from third, with $7.72 million.

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” fell to sixth place from fourth with $7.35 million.

“Suzume,” an anime movie about a 17-year-old girl helping a young man save Japan from disasters, opened in seventh place with $2.83 million.

“Mafia Mamma” opened in eighth place with $2.04 million. The film stars Toni Collette, Monica Bellucci and Sophia Nomvete in the story of an American mom who inherits her grandfather’s mafia empire in Italy.

“Scream VI” took a dive to ninth place from fifth. The horror film grossed $1.46 million.

“Nefarious,” the story of a serial killer talking to a psychiatrist on the day of his execution and claiming to be a demon, opened in 10th place with $1.33 million.

