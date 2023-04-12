‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ tops box office

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” was a game changer when it opened last weekend.

Based on the Nintendo game, the movie knocked “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” a film inspired by the Hasbro game, from its No. 1 spot.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” grossed a whopping $146 million.

That left “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” in the No. 3 spot with $14.5 million.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” remained in the No. 2 spot with $14.6 million.

The movie about the Air Jordan shoes, “Air,” opened in fourth place with $14.47 million.

“Scream VI” has less to scream about. It dropped to fifth place from fourth with $3.32 million.

“His Only Son,” based on the Biblical account of Abraham being called on to sacrifice his only son, dropped to sixth place from third with $3.25 million.

“Creed III” fell to seventh place from fifth with $2.82 million

Starring Ventura native Zachary Levi, “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” fell to eighth place from sixth with $1.6 million.

“Paint,” about a public television painter who has it all until a younger artist takes it all away, opened in ninth place with $750,000.

“A Thousand and One,” about a mother who kidnaps her son from the foster care system, dropped to 10th place from seventh with $600,000.

