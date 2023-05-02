‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ tops the box office again

There seems to be no stopping “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”

Based on the Nintendo game, the movie is the No. 1 film for its fourth weekend, with a gross of $40 million.

“Evil Dead Rise” remained in second place with $12.2 million.

“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” — the story of a 11-year-old girl adapting to her new life in the suburbs — opened in third place with $6.8 million.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” stayed in the No. 4 spot with $5 million.

And The Force is still with “Star Wars.” A re-release of “Episode VI: Return of the Jedi” (1983) came in fifth with $4.69 million.

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” dropped to sixth place from fifth with $4 million.

“Air” — the movie about Nike’s efforts to recruit NBA star Michael Jordan to endorse the Air Jordan shoes — dropped to seventh place from sixth with $3.98 million.

“Ponniyin Selvan: Part Two” — the story of Arulmozhi Varman’s journey to become Rajaraja I, the ruler of the Chola empire of south India —opened in eighth place with $3.81 million.

“The Covenant” — the story of a local interpreter risking his life to carry an injured sergeant across miles of grueling terrain — fell to ninth place from third with a gross of $3.62 million.

And “Sisu” — which is about an ex-soldier who faces Nazi soldiers after finding gold in the Lapland wilderness — opened in 10th place with a gross of $3.25 million.

