‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ wins again at the box office

Not even the supernatural can defeat “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”

Based on the Nintendo game, the movie remained the No. 1 film for its third weekend, with a gross of $58.2 million. That put it well ahead of a horror movie — “Evil Dead Rise,” which opened in second place at $23.5 million.

“The Covenant,” which follows U.S. Army Sgt. John Kinley and Afghan interpreter Ahmed, opened in third place with $6.28 million.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” dropped to the No. 4 spot from No. 3 with $5.75 million.

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” climbed to fifth place from sixth with $5.4 million.

“Air” — the movie about Nike’s efforts to recruit NBA star Michael Jordan to endorse the Air Jordan shoes — dropped to sixth place from fifth with $4.94 million.

“The Pope’s Exorcist” fell to seventh place from second. It grossed $3.32 million.

“Renfield,” the horror comedy about Count Dracula’s henchman (played by Nicholas Hoult), dropped to eighth place from fourth with $3.1 million. Nicolas Cage plays Count Dracula.

“Beau is Afraid” — the story of an anxiety-ridden man facing his darkest fears — climbed to ninth place from 15th with $2.82 million.

“Suzume,” an anime movie about a 17-year-old girl helping a young man save Japan from disasters, dropped to 10th place from seventh. It grossed $1.67 million.

email: dmason@newspress.com