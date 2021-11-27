New menu for sports fans launching Dec. 5

MICHELLE RAMIREZ PHOTOGRAPHY

Executive Chef Cullen Campbell stands in front of the bar at The Tavern on Zaca Creek in Buellton, which is preparing for new Sports Nights.

The Tavern at Zaca Creek will host its final Sunday brunch of the winter season Nov. 28 to make way for new sports nights, which are launching Dec. 5 and continuing from 2 to 8 p.m. each Sunday and Monday.

The Buellton tavern’s interior will host sports fans with added TV screens and a special bar food and cocktail menu.

The new sports bar menu will include Zaca’s takes on game-time cuisine such as smash burgers and onion rings, hot wings, pretzels and poppers, according to Cullen Campbell, Zaca Creek’s executive chef.



At left, signs at Zaca Creek point to the site’s various features, including the tavern. At right, the tavern is located at 1297 Jonata Park Road in Buellton.

The new Sunday/Monday drinks menu will feature $6 local beers and $9 specialty cocktails.

Reservations are not required for seating inside The Tavern during the Sunday and Monday afternoon and evening sports sessions, but reservations are still recommended for dinner seating on The Tavern’s patio or indoors during regular dinner service at the restaurant, which remains open from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

The Tavern’s bar stays open later, until 12 midnight on Friday and Saturday, and The Tavern will continue its Happy Hour — one of the only Happy Hour offerings in the Santa Ynez Valley — from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

The Tavern on Zaca Creek pairs its menu with a memorable atmosphere.

Zaca Creek’s restaurant and bar will be closed Christmas week from Dec. 20 through 26.

In an effort to kick start the Stage Four Foundation’s fundraising efforts, Zaca Creek will host a New Year’s Eve gala at the property, with proceeds from the evening earmarked for the new, charitable foundation to raise funds for kidney disease research and awareness.

The Dec. 31 event will run from 8 p.m. to midnight in Zaca Creek’s grand venue, The Buellhouse, and will feature live music, champagne and appetizers.

Tickets for the event will soon be available at www.zaca-creek.com/events-2; the New Year’s Eve gala is limited to 120 guests. Additional information will be published in the coming weeks.

The Tavern Burger features Wagyu patty, cheddar, Thousand Island dressing, onions, smoked tomato chutney and brioche bun. It comes with house fries.

Zaca Creek is located at 1297 Jonata Park Road in Buellton. Dinner reservations for The Tavern can be made by calling 805-688-2412 or by reserving online,

Private event inquiries for the holidays and beyond are welcome for any of the resort’s indoor and outdoor event spaces. The Inn at Zaca Creek is also taking reservations for the property’s six luxury inn rooms; for details and suite reservations, visit www.zaca-creek.com/the-inn.

