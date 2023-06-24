The tide is turning (Part II)

Purely Political, By James Buckley

Public and political opinions changed rather quickly for same-sex marriage.

From the events that occurred 54 years ago this week at the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village on the night of June 28, 1969, to the Supreme Court officially declaring anti-gay-marriage laws unconstitutional in a 5-4 decision on, coincidentally, June 26, 2015.

By 2015, some 36 states had already approved same-sex marriage, and the decision, although close, was a fait accompli.

Not so long ago, however, being for gay marriage was a political no-no. The following quotes are clear examples of that claim.

President Bill Clinton reflected that he had “long opposed governmental recognition of same-gender marriages and this legislation is consistent with that position,” and then signed the Defense of (heterosexual) Marriage Act on Sept. 20, 1996, helping guarantee his re-election.

Hillary Clinton opined that “marriage has got historic, religious and moral content that goes back to the beginning of time, and I think a marriage is as a marriage has always been, between a man and a woman” in January 2000 during a news conference in White Plains, New York.

Barack Obama affirmed to pastor Rick Warren that he believed “marriage is the union between a man and a woman. Now, for me as a Christian — for me —it is also a sacred union. God’s in the mix,” at the Saddleback Presidential Forum in April 2008

No doubt, if we had an honest internet and were able to go back further, we’d find even stronger opposition to same-sex marriage. However, most of us knew they were just kidding back then but were afraid to “come out” in favor of gay marriage lest they lose an election or re-election bid.

My guess is that support for gay marriage among the general public must by now be in the high 60% percentile, maybe even higher, so things and opinions change, and politicians ride that wave of shifting opinion, some nimbly, others not so much.

No one today would dare campaign as someone “against” same-sex marriage. If he or she did so, they could not and would not be elected to any office in the land.

Many now suggest it’s the transgender community’s turn to gain the same level of legitimacy and recognition.

Most of us — it seems to me — really don’t care what an adult decides to do with his or her body, but one does have to wonder how it is that so many believe that children as young as 3 years old (and younger) “know” they were born in the wrong body, that a boy can really be a girl and a girl can really be a boy.

“Blame it on God,” they seem to be saying.

And God’s mistakes appear to be multiplying.

Sonny Bono and Cher’s once lovely daughter Chastity became Chaz long ago. NBA basketballer Dwyane Wade and actress wife Gabrielle Union’s child is trans, as is Jamie Lee Curtis’s and Christopher Guest’s. So is the child of “Sex in the City” actress Cynthia Nixon, Charlize Theron’s three-year-old (at the time) is transsexual, as are “Breakfast Club” actress Ally Sheedy’s and Annette Benning and Warren Beatty’s offspring.

R. Kelly and ex-wife Drea Kelly have a transexual child, “Real Housewives of New York City” participant Cindy Barshop does too, as does British singer Sade. Angeline Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter preferred to go by a boy’s name, but that may have changed.

Fortunately, this transgender explosion is taking place way out of proportion to the rest of humanity among children born and raised among America’s wealthiest celebrity communities.

So maybe the explosion has been contained.

What is striking is how much this transgender phenomenon has seeped into the general culture. Who’d have believed that there would be a considerably large group of parents who would defend the use of books in elementary schools such as “Jack (Not Jackie)” or “It Feels Good to be Yourself” as appropriate reading material. “The Hips of the Drag Queen go Swish, Swish, Swish,” written by “Lil Miss Hot Mess” (pen name of one of the founders of “Drag Queen Story Hour”) is described as “a freewheeling celebration of being your most fabulous self, set to the tune of ‘The Wheels on the Bus Go Round and Round’” and is aimed at children aged 1 to 8.

“A Child’s Introduction to Pride” is described as a “perfect primer for kids ages 8-12” and features “a kid-friendly guide to understanding pronouns and intersectionality, as well as explorations of ‘gayborhoods.’” “The Gender Wheel,” “Delusions of Gender,” “Gender Identity for Kids: A Book About Finding Yourself, Understanding Others, and Respecting Everybody!” and “It’s Okay to be a Unicorn!” are some of the more popular titles for kids.

There are also a plethora of self-help tomes advising parents not to shun “gender-affirming” care. In some states it is illegal to do otherwise.

So, if you are wondering why the entire transgender “community” supports introducing the subject at the primary school level, and generally supports keeping parents in the dark about any transitional activity (such as changing one’s pronouns, or dressing as the opposite sex), there is a simple answer to that. If removing parents from such decisions hadn’t been accomplished, the movement would never have taken hold.

Difficulties have arisen as parents become informed about the insidious movement to introduce the concept of changing one’s gender to 5-, 6- and 7-year-old children.

The good news is that the tide is turning.

Hospitals in England, France, Norway, Sweden, Holland and the United States have begun shuttering their “Gender Affirming Surgery” wings. The bad publicity has hurt many of these otherwise prestigious institutions. A plethora of successful lawsuits begun by many of those who’ve undergone puberty blocker treatments or especially surgery at young ages have played their part. Many complainants are or are likely to be awarded large payouts.

The transgender fad is about to wind down.

And the next pushback has already begun: Dissuading the liberal crowd that believes biological men should be allowed to compete with biological women in sports.

Batter up!

