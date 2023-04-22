The transition tide may be turning

Purely Political, By James Buckley

Let me see if I have this right. It’s a federal offense to transport a minor under the age of 18 across a state line for immoral purposes. It’s also a felony for an adult to have sex with a minor under the age of 18.

But …

The Democratic-controlled California legislature is about to pass a law allowing the state to take control of a minor from another area of the country (or world as far as I know) and offer that under-age person “sanctuary” protection from his or her parents or guardians.

And it’s apparently OK to perform an abortion on, say, a 13-year-old girl without informing the parents of the minor child. In states such as New York and California, Oregon, and Washington, it’s OK if someone brings say a 12-year-old girl from Texas, Florida, or another state with laws prohibiting the sexual mutilation of underaged minors and deliver said minor to some “doctor,” who would then offer “gender affirming” care that may include excising the breasts of the underaged minor female, or even worse.

Huh?

You may have been following the various school scandals in states that allow — even encourage — nurses, teachers, counselors and administrators to “protect” students who’ve decided they’d like to change their gender (no doubt with the encouragement of an army of new-found on-line “friends”). If you are a parent, you no doubt are appalled that those same nurses, teachers, counselors and administrators are legally allowed to keep any and all information about your child’s transitional activities away from you.

Huh?

It’s difficult to understand how a teacher, nurse or anyone really, could do this to someone’s child in good conscience.

But they do.

All the time.

Those teachers, nurses, counselors and administrators are empowered to do so by virtue of Assembly Bill 1266, which became a provision within the California Education Code, Section 221.5(f), on Jan. 1, 2014, thanks to then-Gov. Jerry Brown, who signed it into law on Aug. 12, 2013.

AB 1266, named the School Success and Opportunity Act, requires that “pupils be permitted to participate in sex-segregated school programs, activities and use facilities consistent with their gender identity, without respect to the gender listed in a pupil’s records.”

The California Education Code protects adult groomers further by requiring that “Private information such as transgender status or gender identity falls within this code requirement and should not be released.”

The code also stipulates that “a school cannot require a student to provide any particular type of diagnosis, proof of medical treatment, or meet an age requirement as a condition to receiving the protections afforded under California’s anti-discrimination statutes. Similarly, there is no threshold step that any student must meet in order to have his or her gender identity recognized and respected by a school.”

The cde.ca.gov website advises the following as steps a school or school district should take to “protect” a transgender or gender or non-conforming student’s right to privacy:

“To prevent accidental disclosure of a student’s transgender status, it is strongly recommended that schools keep records that reflect a transgender student’s birth name and assigned sex (e.g., copy of the birth certificate) apart from the student’s school records. Schools should consider placing physical documents in a locked file cabinet in the principal’s or nurse’s office. Alternatively, schools could indicate in the student’s records that the necessary identity documents have been reviewed and accepted without retaining the documents themselves. Furthermore, schools should implement similar safeguards to protect against disclosure of information contained in electronic records.

“Pursuant to the above protections, schools must consult with a transgender student to determine who can or will be informed of the student’s transgender status, if anyone, including the student’s family. With rare exceptions, schools are required to respect the limitations that a student places on the disclosure of their transgender status, including not sharing that information with the student’s parents.”

The state currently allows a minor 12 or older to request transgender treatment without parental supervision, if a counselor or doctor deems it appropriate.

There is some pushback.

In Arkansas, for example, newly elected Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed into law the Given Name Act, which requires school officials to call a student by the name listed on the student’s birth certificate. It also demands that educators cannot address a child by a pronoun that does not match the child’s sex.

Here in California, Republican Assemblymen Bill Essayli and James Gallagher (who represent Riverside and Chico) have put forth a bill (AB 1314) that would require “teachers, counselors, and any other employee of a school to notify parents within three days in the event their child requests to be called by a name normally used by the opposite sex or different personal pronouns, or begins using a bathroom or locker room designated for the opposite sex.”

But don’t get your hopes up. The veto-proof California legislature and current governor are not likely to consider the bill.

The bill would restore the right of parents to be informed of any medical decision their child makes regarding gender — bolstering the original California law, which states that: “Parents and guardians of children enrolled in public schools have the right, and should have the opportunity, as mutually supportive and respectful partners in the education of their children within the public schools, to be informed by the school, and to participate in the education of their children, as specified to include, among other things, having access to the school records of their child.”

Which brings us to the case of Chloe Cole, whose “transition” from a girl to a boy was accomplished before she turned 15. That includes the removal of her breasts.

She has recently made an online appeal to raise money to help prevent what happened to her from happening to others. She’s now 18 and recently appeared with Harmeet Dhillon on the Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” Here’s some of what she writes:

“It all started when I was 11 years old and growing up in Northern California. I was growing embarrassed and confused once my body started changing.

“I was also shy and didn’t socialize easily — and I didn’t feel comfortable talking about any of this with my parents.

“But I found ‘friends’ on the internet who told me if I was uncomfortable with my body, I was probably a boy trapped in the wrong body.

“And the more I agreed with them, the more they celebrated me.

“I was getting the message loud and clear: if I was a girl who became a boy, I’d be valued and loved even more.

“Before long I was telling my parents, I was transgender.

“They had no idea what to do.

“My poor parents were scared and desperate and took me to ‘experts’ who convinced them that if they failed to act quickly, I would surely commit suicide.

“The gender clinic gave my parents an ultimatum: ‘Would you rather have a dead daughter or a living son?’

“Given those choices, my parents would have signed anything the doctors put in front of them if it meant ‘saving’ me. When they signed those forms, it wasn’t informed parental consent. It was a desperate decision made under extreme duress.

“And so, at age 13, I was fast-tracked for medical transition from a girl into a boy. The doctors started giving me weekly testosterone injections … they injected me with an experimental drug used to chemically castrate sex offenders …

…and finally, they removed my breasts in a radical double mastectomy.“I was 15 years old.“And of course, none of this made me any happier or less confused.If you’re like most people I tell my story to… right about now you’re probably thinking, “HOW did it ever get this far?”“And the answer is simple.“The ‘experts’ lied to my parents — and to me — every step of the way.“They claimed I would never get ‘better’ unless I medically transitioned — when the truth is that the vast majority of children who think they’re transgender grow out of it with absolutely no chemical or surgical intervention.“They claimed their consent forms covered all the risks of pumping testosterone and puberty blockers into my 13-year-old body …while their forms left out dozens and dozens of known risks.They never told us that there isn’t one single scientific study on the effects these treatments have on young children.“And they never, ever, were straight with me about what it would mean to let them remove my breasts.“When I woke up from that surgery, I was shocked at how mangled my body was. And now years after the surgery, I still wear bandages every day to cover the oozing, unhealed scars.“At age 18, I’m just beginning to understand what it will mean to never nurse my child — if I’ll ever be able to have children at all.“For the rest of my life, my voice will sound like a man’s, my body will look like a boy’s, and who knows what cancers, cardiac problems, bone problems, and more are lurking around the corner.“And my parents feel like they’ve failed me on every level imaginable.I can’t go back. I can’t change what happened…”If you’d like to support kids such as Chloe, you can go to the “Imperfectly Me” GoFundMe platform that she has set up for that purpose.

James Buckley is a longtime Montecito resident. He welcomes questions or comments at jimb@substack.com. Readers are invited to visit jimb.substack.com, where Jim’s Journals are on file. He also invites people to subscribe to Jim’s Journal.

\