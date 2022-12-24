The trouble with ‘business decisions’

The wrongful mistreatment of the Flightline restaurant investors by the city of Santa Barbara’s former attorney is just atrocious.

“A business decision.”

Now I understand why the city’s zoning enforcement officer allowed an illegal seafood processing business into the Eastside. It was a “business decision.”

Or why that former city attorney violated the local zoning ordinance and the California government cby not carrying out his duties and by signing an agreement with the offending business to remain in place. Another “business decision”?

I now realize that the city of Santa Barbara is making many questionable “business decisions,” which indicates that it is operating more like a business-for-profit than a government that is supposed to be serving the citizens fairly and openly.

I guess “former city attorney” is a step toward better government.

Dave Blunk

Santa Barbara