The unenviable price of liberty

Last May, an attack on the White House forced President Donald Trump to retreat to a bunker. Meanwhile, scores of Secret Service agents were injured, including when the rioters threw Molotov cocktails.

Was this assault any less egregious than what happened on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6?

When Black Lives Matter and Antifa foment riots, mayhem and murder throughout America, lefties will either legitimize their actions, such as when Chris Cuomo argued, “Who said protests have to be peaceful?”

Or they will deny anything wrong happened at all.

For example, the mayor of Seattle (and Congress) glossed over the attacks on a federal court building and the attempt to burn police officers alive when they were forcibly trapped in their station. Nothing to see here, folks; it is just a summer of love.

Of course, I don’t raise these questions to suggest that two wrongs make a right. I unequivocally condemn violence.

Mobs are not an extension of freedom; they are antithetical to freedom. Hearts and minds are not won by way of intimidation or violence, nor is liberty the child of force and coercion. As France learned the hard way, “revolutions eat their children.”

Moreover, the reality is the attack on the Capitol obfuscated the GOP’s efforts to launch an inquiry into election integrity.

I also denounce the rhetoric to portray what happened as an attempted coup.

The reason the vast majority of the law-abiding people descended on our nation’s capital was to save, not overthrow, our republic by entirely peaceful means. Nevertheless, a minority of those present wrongly resorted to violence and mayhem.

Some of those who stormed the building did so because they believe an election was stolen and that neither party truly gives a damn.

Others, namely Antifa, were there as part of a false flag operation to stoke and provoke mayhem and carnage.

Not to be deterred, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and company are throwing more fuel on the fire as they seek to impeach President Trump for the sole purpose of preventing him from running for office again.

Moreover, radical Dems want to rid Congress of GOP stalwarts ostensibly for exercising their constitutional duty to investigate the election results.

The most ominous sign of all? Upwards of 30% of Democrats believe the election was wrought with fraud, but they are neither protesting nor demanding inquiry.

The left and the global elite have assumed President Trump is their problem and whatever it takes to rid the nation of him, the ends justify the means. Or so they think.

Thomas Jefferson spiked the Declaration of Independence with a prophetic warning, specifically, “when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.”

Several years later, he elaborated further, “And what country can preserve its liberties if their rulers are not warned from time to time that their people preserve the spirit of resistance? The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants. It is its natural manure.”

Warned from time to time. That is what I believe we witnessed last week, a warning. The left in America believes it can foment intimidation, violence and destruction to destabilize America while pursuing the Great Reset, without remonstrance, while it counts on conservatives to be passive.

But to the degree the left keeps trampling upon the rights, patriotism and interests of 75 million Americans and their representatives — not to mention the 18 states that joined Texas in challenging the election results — we could, unfortunately, find ourselves in the throes of a very uncivil war.