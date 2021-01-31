The ups and downs of drones

Visualize open-heart surgery behind performed at the site of a 10-car pileup on an interstate freeway.

Imagine doctors arriving in minutes at a railroad crossing to reattach the arm of a jogger vs. locomotive who tripped on a railroad tie. Instead of waiting for a helicopter or ambulance to arrive, future victims will simply wait for the surgeons, nurses, mobile emergency room, news cameras (and attorneys) to land nearby.

An amazing YouTube clip shows how autonomous “rescue drones” will be used in the very near future to provide emergency medical services. See youtu.be/y-rEI4bezWc.

Miraculous scenes of rescue drones arriving, even before the dust settles, could become our welcomed new reality. Few could have imagined these novelty “toys,” evolving from the paparazzis’ eyes-in-sky into science fiction-inspired realities and capable of delivering life-saving services from heaven.

According to bleeding-edge experts at the Journal of Emergency Medical Services (jems.com), even more advanced services will be available using manned (excuse me: “personned”) drones by 2025. See www.jems.com/operations/ambulances-vehicle-ops/falck-paramedics-will-be-in-manned-drones-before-2025.

As with most things which are too good to be true, there may be potential downsides when drones cross into “The Matrix” realm of “essential” government programs. The movie’s fictional protagonist Neo would have been very proud of this evolution.

Contemplate how these new-and-improved medical tools could flutter out of emergency rooms, like butterflies of mercy and become tools of social justice.

Can you think of a more expeditious or “efficient” method to control domestic terrorism and halt the spread of misinformation?

Could Jonestown and other cults of apostolic socialism have been quietly diverted into non-existence with fact-checking and truth-detecting polygraph drones? The tragic 1978 mass-suicide of 909 souls could have been prevented.

By 2030, social-justice warriors will have a stealth COM-YKTT drone equipped with “Trump-residue” sensors, a high-tech array of non-GMO curare darts and a dangling meat hook.

The COM-YKTT (Come On Man You Know the Thing) Drone will safely transport potential domestic terrorists (antique gun owners, Fox News anchors, climate-change-deniers, white males, libertarians etc.) to a pre-crime evaluation facility near Area 51.

Possession of domestic-terrorist paraphernalia, such as pressure cookers, galvanized pipe, kitchen knives, soap boxes, copies of “The Anarchist Cookbook,” megaphones, typewriters, computers, controversial T-shirts, Twitter accounts, rebellious literature etc., will be considered a felony.

Since drones will benefit society on a global scale, their distribution and (highly unlikely) misuse by banana republic dictators (or entrenched bureaucrats) is probably nothing to worry about.

Probably.

Dale Lowdermilk

Founder, notsafe.org

Santa Barbara