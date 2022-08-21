The ups and downs of gas prices

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS

Regular gas sells for $5.279 a gallon on Aug. 14 at the Fuel Depot station on Fairview Avenue in Goleta. On Thursday, the average price in Santa Barbara County was $5.49 a gallon, down from $5.57 on Aug. 11 and $5.94 a month ago, according to the American Automobile Association. One year ago, the average price was $4.35 a gallon.

Recently the News-Press printed a comprehensive article addressing the lowering of gas prices (“Gas prices drop,” Aug. 15). However, omitted from the article was the reason why this is happening.

Perhaps it is not generally known that President Joe Biden has been releasing oil from our Strategic Reserves at the rate of one million barrels a day. This has been going on since May, and it will continue through October. Coincidentally, it will conclude just in time for the elections. Oil prices will then resume the upward trend.

You may wonder where this oil has been going. Well, President Biden has been selling it to the Big Oil companies. He is also selling oil to Europe, India and, yes, China even though China and India are buying oil from Russia. He plans to replace the oil at a lower price, but it cannot be lower than originally bought. One might ponder this as “stupid is as stupid does.”

However, just about all his administration has done in the last two years has been to the detriment of the U.S.A. Just think a moment! This could all be purposeful! Perhaps President Biden is carrying out President Barack Obama’s goal to “fundamentally transform the country?”

VL Filippello

Goleta