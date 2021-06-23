Home Local The view from Summerland
The view from Summerland

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
RAFAEL MALDONADO / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
Talk about a clear day! On Tuesday, you could see from the top of Ortega Hill Road in Summerland to TV Hill in Santa Barbara. News-Press Photo Editor Rafael Maldonado took these photos from Lookout Park, where he saw people walking on the beach and making creative structures. Summerland and the rest of the Santa Barbara area are seeing sunny skies and cooler temperatures than last week. Highs are forecast to be in the upper 60s and lower 70s through Saturday. That’s comfortable beach weather.
