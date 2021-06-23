The view from Summerland

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail RAFAEL MALDONADO / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSTalk about a clear day! On Tuesday, you could see from the top of Ortega Hill Road in Summerland to TV Hill in Santa Barbara. News-Press Photo Editor Rafael Maldonado took these photos from Lookout Park, where he saw people walking on the beach and making creative structures. Summerland and the rest of the Santa Barbara area are seeing sunny skies and cooler temperatures than last week. Highs are forecast to be in the upper 60s and lower 70s through Saturday. That’s comfortable beach weather. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Balfour’s Kitchen next post Santa Maria transit returns to full service Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.