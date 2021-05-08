The Vine to feature watercolor workshop



At left, local artist Nancy Horwick will be hosting a watercolor workshop at The Vine restaurant in Ojai May 20. At right, each participant in this month’s Cocktails and Crafts will leave with a ready-to-frame piece of watercolor art.

OJAI — Local artist Nancy Horwick is the host of this month’s Cocktails and Crafts workshop at The Vine restaurant and will host an event at 6 p.m. May 20.

Ms. Horwick will teach watercolor techniques during the workshop, and participants will leave with a piece of art ready to frame.

The workshop will be held outdoors at The Vine, located at 308 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai, and costs $29. Amber Young-Gay, The Vine’s co-owner, created the monthly Cocktails and Crafts event, and her husband, Sam, creates cocktails and food at a special price for the event.

For more information and to reserve a spot at the event, visit poppiesartandgifts.indiemade.com.

— Madison Hirneisen