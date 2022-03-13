The war America can’t afford to win

The war on fossil fuels is now fully engaged and casualties are abounding.

The first casualty is the affordability of fuel. Gas prices will soon be double what they were when Joe Biden became president because he has done more than any other president in history to eliminate production, including shutting down the Keystone pipeline and preventing drilling on federal lands. President Biden has shot America in the back by triggering the law of supply and demand — decreasing supplies, while accomplishing nothing to abate demand.

Unfortunately, the reality is, you ain’t seen nothing yet.

The price of absolutely everything in America is about to skyrocket due to the rise in gas and diesel prices, on top of the inflation arising from trillions in government spending. Case in point, our farmers and truckers use fuel to bring food to your table. Furthermore, virtually all consumer goods are trucked to markets.

The more ominous truth about the war on fossil fuels is that nearly half of every barrel of oil is used to make something else other than fuel.

For instance, food prices could very well quadruple because fertilizers are made from fossil fuels. You can’t make fertilizers from electricity. Neither can you make plastic, asphalt, polyester and 6,000 other products from windmills and solar panels.

Did you know that while California pretended to be going green, we were importing some 42,000 barrels of oil from Russia every day and even more from the Middle East? California imports 70% of the fuel we use every day, most of it from halfway around the world. Why are we cutting off our domestic supplies only to import the same?

And now, Joe Biden is looking to Iran and Venezuela for oil because we ceased to be energy independent by his own fiat. Buying oil and gas from the despots in Russia, Iran and Venezuela demonstrates a complete void of consciousness on the part of this administration.

“Letting no crisis go to waste,” the Biden administration would like to use this manmade crisis to force us to purchase electric vehicles, solar panels and the like. The phrase “let them eat cake” comes to mind.

Most folks in America are one paycheck away from abject poverty. They can’t afford a new electric vehicle and a charging station, just like they can’t afford $6-$7 per gallon of gas. They can’t afford to see their food bill go up exponentially either.

How many people in America are soon going to experience third world living conditions due to these stark raving mad ideologues?

It is no secret that we don’t have enough electricity generation or infrastructure to successfully convert our entire economy to electricity in the next few decades, including the fact that most electricity in America is still generated from fossil fuels, meaning nothing would be gained by way of the transition anyway. Moreover, the largest world populations — China, India and Pakistan — refuse to abandon reliance on fossil fuels, which expresses the futility of going alone to an economic grave.

Meanwhile, the United States has become completely dependent upon China for the raw materials for batteries and the production of solar panels. This means we went from energy independence to dependence on China — setting us up for geopolitical blackmail, not to mention numerous other security risks.

The greening of America only works well for Red China.

Locally, the local ExxonMobil temporary trucking permit denied by County Supervisors Joan Hartmann, Das Williams and Gregg Hart perfectly exemplified the tone-deaf ideologues of this movement, via the determination that oil from Russia, Iran and Venezuela beats California production, despite all the negative consequences to the environment, the economy and world peace.

May our pain at the pump and the grocery store become their pain at the ballot box.

Andy Caldwell is the COLAB executive director and host of “The Andy Caldwell Show,” airing 3 to 5 p.m. weekdays on KZSB AM 1290, the News-Press radio station.