The Week in Sports

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
Above, San Marcos’ Caroline Mikkelson kisses the CIF championship plaque held by teammates Paige Ingram, left, and Lily Bienstock after the Royals won the CIF-SS Division 5 championship 1-0 over visiting Paraclete at Warkentin Stadium on Friday.
Dos Pueblos’ Bella Nuno makes a diving grab on a San Marcos ground ball during Dos Pueblos’ 5-0 loss against the visiting Royals in a Channel League game on Tuesday.
 San Marcos senior point guard Max Sheldon elevates to score two of his career-high 32 points during an 89-75 win over visiting La Salle in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 2A playoffs on Wednesday.
San Marcos’ Lily Bienstock, bottom, poses for a group photo with friends and loved ones in the stands after the Royals won the CIF-SS Division 5 championship game.
The San Marcos girls soccer team joyously celebrate their victory.
