The woke ideology of soda jerks

The World of Coca Cola museum invites visitors to “visit the vault where the legendary secret formula for Coca-Cola is secured. Regarded as the most closely guarded and best-kept secret, the secret formula for Coca-Cola represents over 125 years of history, special moments, memories and the timeless appeal associated with Coca-Cola.”

America had an open secret of what made America great. No, I am not talking about Donald Trump. I am talking about the concepts of American exceptionalism, the Protestant work ethic, e pluribus unum, the melting pot, our foundation of self-evident truths, belief and trust in God, the rule of law, the entrepreneurial spirit and patent laws (that which allowed Coca-Cola to keep producing its patented secret!), the unalienable rights of each and every individual, and the quest for equality, to name just a few.

Unfortunately, everything that helped make America great is threatened by a campaign to destroy it from within by attributing its greatness to “acting white” and white culture, which are now supposedly euphemisms of institutionalized racism in our society, culture and economy.

Here are three examples of this stupidly woke phenomenon.

First, the highly publicized poster published by the Smithsonian National Museum of African History titled “The Aspects and Assumptions of Whiteness and White Culture in the United States,” which surmises that white traditions, attitudes and ways of life have been considered normal and standard practices because white people have and still hold institutional power in America.

Second, in addition to the once infamous school subject matter known as “ebonics,” schools are now teaching “ethnomathematics,” which purports that there is racism in mathematics.

Third, the Coca-Cola Co. is now promoting a curriculum urging and teaching employees how to “be less white.”

The Smithsonian poster included various categories of subject matters including “Future Orientation,” listing such no-no’s as “planning for the future” and “progress is always best.”

Under the category of “Time,” the chart decries “following rigid time schedules” and time “viewed as a commodity.”

Under “Protestant Work Ethic,” the chart lists as white values: “hard work is the key to success, work before play, and if you didn’t meet your goals, you didn’t work hard enough.”

The ethnomathematics course teaches that white supremacy manifests itself in asserting that math is purely objective, as if objectivity is a function of racism, meaning there can be more than one right answer and that there should be no requirement to show your work. Teachers of the curriculum are encouraged to show how at least two different answers “might” solve the problem and to identify and challenge the ways that “math is used to uphold capitalist, imperialist, and racist views.”

I suppose what all this means is that Coca Cola employees will give up their famous white privilege formula advantage, while the company de-emphasizes and foregoes sales goals, on-time deliveries, accurate invoicing, and the requirement that their employees show up to work on time.

How we have fallen! Consider the 2016 movie “Hidden Figures,” about three black women who were instrumental in helping NASA launch John Glenn into space during the 1960s space race.

These three women — Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson — broke multiple barriers in their capacity as black female mathematicians, computer experts and engineers.

As one of the stars of the picture commented, “You can be mathematicians, scientists, engineers, you can be in technology, you can change the world. Genius has no color, gender. Brilliance has no color, gender, and as long as you continue to just do the work, you end up on top, always.”

The woke stupidity and values of today’s soda jerks pale in comparison and are counterproductive to the achievements of the trailblazers whose lives are depicted in “Hidden Figures” and those who would aspire to emulate them.

Andy Caldwell is the executive director of COLAB and host of “The Andy Caldwell Radio Show,” weekdays from 3-5 p.m., on News-Press Radio AM 1290.