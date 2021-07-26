The Wood Brothers at Granada

SANTA BARBARA — The Wood Brothers will perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 12 at The Granada, 1214 State St.

The concert is being presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures.

The Wood Brothers are known for their soulful folk, willingness to experiment and ton of energy. They move between styles as diverse as country folk and electrified blues funk.

The trio consists of bassist Chris Wood (also of Medeski Martin & Wood), his brother Oliver on acoustic and electric guitars, and multi-instrumentalist Jano Rix.

They received a Grammy for their chart-topping 2018 album “One Drop of Truth.”

Tickets are on sale now. They cost $41 to $51 for general admission and $16 for UCSB students with ID.

To purchase, go to artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.

— Dave Mason