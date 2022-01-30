The world of Elsie’s Tavern

Santa Barbara business stands out for its special environment and approach

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Elsie’s Tavern in Santa Barbara stands out for its Bohemian environment.

A Bohemian environment graces Elsie’s Tavern, where you’ll see everything from traffic lights on the wall to a table that incorporates an engine block.

In 2000, Elsie’s Tavern was purchased by the current owners, Pete and Robbyn Degenhardt. The beer and wine tavern is at 117 W. De la Vina St. in the heart of Santa Barbara, where the Bohemian atmosphere has been cultivated since before the Degenhardts purchased the tavern.

There are some unique pieces in the tavern that have been handcrafted by Pete. Not only are they unique and beautiful to look at, but they were fully functioning pieces of machinery. Some of these items include a lamp made out of a carburetor, a table that incorporates an engine block and a bumper attached to the front of a bench.





At left, Kirra Boelsterli, one of Elsie’s patrons, plays the pinball machine, which is in a side room. Center, a table incorporates an engine block at Elsie’s. Robbyn Degenhardt said her husband, Pete, hates to waste anything and likes to repurpose things. At right, Mrs. Degenhardt, seen in the front room at Elsie’s Tavern, owns the tavern with her husband Pete.

“He doesn’t like to waste things,” Mrs. Degenhardt told the News-Press.

“During the COVID shutdown we had to come up with unique ways to keep business up,” she said. “So we started serving coffee in the morning starting at 7:30. We serve Low Pigeon coffee Monday-Friday, starting at 7:30 a.m.

“This is another unique aspect of the tavern, as in the morning we have more coffee shop vibes with professors and students from UCSB coming in, and in the evening it has more of the tavern vibes, when we serve beer and wine,” Mrs. Degenhardt said. “We hired Patsy Lakey in the early days of the shutdown, and she spearheaded the whole coffee shift,” Mrs. Degenhardt told the News-Press.

“Our staff is amazing. Jesse Keenan, our longest-standing employee, has been with us 20 years,” said Mrs. Degenhardt.

Bartender Patsy Lakey prepares a matcha latte.

The tavern also hosts monthly art shows that take place on the first Thursday of every month. So the art that is exhibited in the tavern changes on a monthly basis.

Dinah Parker, a bartender at the tavern, helps run the monthly art shows.

“Elsie’s Tavern has been a hotspot and haven for those in the know since the bar opened in 1993,” Ms. Parker said. “This neighborhood watering hole has been open every day of the year since then, providing a laid back sanctuary to their diehard regulars and wandering strangers. Even during the Thomas Fire, you could always find an open door and a bar full of people exchanging updated information and enjoying the company that only a true neighborhood bar can provide.

“It’s hard not to understand the appeal,” Ms. Parker continued. “Pete and Robbyn, the current owners, have made a space welcoming and strange, with cold beer, free pool, and, since the COVID-19 shutdown, hot coffee. Elsie’s has been a wine and beer spot for decades, but the introduction of early morning hours and great local espresso have transformed the spot into a hub of productivity and socialization for early birds too.

Elsie’s is at 117 W. De la Vina St. in the heart of Santa Barbara.

“The pandemic has been hard on all of us, and especially on small business owners and their employees,” Ms. Parker said. “This local treasure has managed to survive and thrive, holding regular pop-ups and workshops, and continuing to be the heart of a diverse and eclectic crowd that keep Santa Barbara feeling like Santa Barbara.”

The tavern also has a courtyard in the back that features art on the walls. The art was painted by former employees and regular customers.

“One day we just asked everyone that wanted to to come in the back and paint,” Mrs. Degenhardt said. “A lot of people that come through are surprised how nice and cozy the patio is. It’s covered with trees, and it’s green and has lots of seating,:

Another unique aspect of the tavern is their unique and eclectic menu including Revolver Pizza.



At left, a customer enjoys the patio area, where there is plenty of seating and compelling art. At right, art graces the back patio at the tavern.

Elsie’s also has some specialty drinks including a matcha latte directly from Japan, which is served during the coffee shift. Scones are also served in the mornings. Some of Elsie’s unique and eclectic menu items include a cup of soup, pop tarts and cereal.

“My husband Pete is amazing. He keeps this place running. He never lets us run out of anything. He’ll even run out and get Pop Tarts if we are running low,” said Mrs. Degenhardt.

“During the COVID-19 lockdown, we started doing pop-up events, and workshops including a Christmas Bazaar,” Mrs. Degenhardt said.

“On Sunday, Feb. 13, from 12-4 p.m we will host a Valentine’s Day pop-up including chocolates, flowers, wine and gifts!” she said.

“Everyone gets shut down when the power goes out, but we have a crank cash register so that we can still operate, and we light all the candles,” said Mrs. Degenhardt. “It’s the hub of the community, during those times.”

FYI

Elsie’s Tavern is at 117 W. De la Vina St. in Santa Barbara.