The writing is on the wall

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
Chumash Painted Cave State Historic Park features rock art contained inside a single, small sandstone cave. The art, created by the Chumash people anywhere from 200 to more than 1,000 years ago, was added to the National Register of Historic Places. The register is the federal government’s official list of locations, objects or structures that have been deemed historically significant or of “great artistic value.”
