Theater company presents Dickens’ classic

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara’s ETC theater group is presenting a video-streaming version of Charles Dickens “A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas” beginning on Thursday.

This Christmas, you can hear Dickens’ words come to life with the cast of last season’s production of “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

This year’s virtual performance, which is free and runs from Dec. 24-28, also features music by Santa Barbara’s Douglas Clegg as well as Foley sound effects by Jeff Gardner. The cast includes Teri Bibb, Louis Lotorto, Matthew Floyd Miller, Hannah Tamminen and Peter Van Norden as Scrooge.

For more information email: etcsb.org, or call 805-965-5400.

— Gerry Fall