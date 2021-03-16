Theater department to present ‘SBCC Stories’

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara City College Theatre Arts Department is presenting three performances based on stories written by students, staff and faculty.

Directed by Maggie Mixsell, some stories will be performed by their author and others by actors. They will be available for online streaming between March 31 and April 17.

Each performance or “chapter” costs $10 for general admission and $5 for seniors, students and City College.

To purchase, go to www.theatregroupsbcc.com or call City College at 805-965-5935.

The three performances consist of:

— Chapter 1: “Friends and Family.” This program features stories by John Behring, Paloma Espino, Kyndra Gedney, Laura Kenig, Stuart Orenstein, Sara Ostrowski, Lois Phillips, Becky Saffold, Sue Smiley and Scout Wilkins.

— Chapter 2: “The Unexpected.” This performance will feature stories by

Seema Chopra, Sarah Fenstermaker, Claire Hofer, Tanya Jefferson, Mason Levy, Lisa Marciano, Brian Silsbury, Seth Streich, Helen Sun Wong and Raven Wylde.

— Chapter 3: “Discoveries.” This program will feature stories by Kiran Dhillon, Ann Dusenberry, Martha Garcia, Jack Johnston, Colby Noakes, Christina Pages, Maggie Powell, Sally Saenger, Joseph Simmons and Ida Wadman.

