Theater department to present ‘The Thin Man’

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara City College Theatre Arts Department is streaming a production of Dashiell Hammett’s mystery, “The Thin Man,” as a live radio play.

Based on the Lux Radio Theatre script from 1934 and directed by Kate Laris, the play will begin streaming April 21 and run through May 8.

Tickets are $15 for general admission and $10 for seniors. Tickets for SBCC staff and students are $5, and all tickets will be good for household viewings during the streaming time period. To purchase, visit www.theatregroupsbcc.com or call the box office between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays at 805-965-5935.

First published as a magazine serial in 1933, “The Thin Man” features the society couple Nick and Nora Charles and their dog, Asta, who are drawn into the seamy underbelly of crime as amateur sleuths.

They become the favorite rescuers to friends and relatives who, for one reason or another, have found themselves embroiled in criminal activities. The play became a radio serial hit and was most famously memorialized in Hollywood movies featuring William Powell and Myrna Loy.

The City College production will feature Robert Allen, Brian Harwell, Rene Hooper, Jon Koons, Penny O’ Mahoney, Stuart Orenstein, Sean O’Shea, Van Riker, Jenna Scanlon, Ethan Scott, Leslie Ann Story, Matthew Tavianini, Laksmini Wyantini and Madison Widener.

It will be performed as a live, radio drama with sound effects and commercials.

— Mitchell White