Theaterfest to start rebuilding project

SOLVANG — The Solvang Theaterfest will start its $4.7 million rebuilding project Monday.

The project is scheduled to conclude in July.

It’s designed to ensure structural integrity for generations to come and will upgrade electrical, lighting and sound technology, according to a news release.

The project is also designed to help Solvang Theaterfest comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. And it’s meant to reduce wind and noise for the audience at the Solvang amphitheater.

The project is also intended to ensure safety for the audience, stage crew and staff.

For more information, go to solvangtheaterfest.org/campaign.php.

— Dave Mason