Theatre Group to perform ‘The Wolves’

SANTA BARBARA — The Theatre Group at SBCC will wrap its 75th anniversary season with “The Wolves,” running April 6-23 at the Jurkowitz Theatre.

Curtain will rise at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. April 10, 16 and 23 at the theater on Santa Barbara City College’s west campus in the 900 block of Cliff Drive. The April 10 matinee will be live-captioned for the hearing impaired.

In Sarah DeLappe’s new play, a girls indoor soccer team warms up with kicks, shots and drills while dealing with big questions and more.

“The Wolves” contains adult language and material.

Tickets cost $24 to $26 for general admission, $19 to $21 for seniors and City College staff and $14 to $17 for students. To purchase, go to www.theatregroups.sbcc.com or call the college’s Garvin Theatre Box Office at 805-965-5935.

No late seating is permitted.

The theater is wheelchair accessible, and assisted listening headsets are available.

COVID-19 protocols are in effect for everyone 5 and older.

Masks are required inside the building. The theater group recommends N95 or KN95 masks.

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the shows is also required, along with (for adults) a current photo ID.

— Dave Mason