It is with great sadness that the family of Theodore Malcolm Best announce his passing last year on February 14, 2020 at the age of 78. Ted will be lovingly remembered by his children, Leslie, Kelly, Kristin, and Kimberly, and by his grandson, Benjamin. Ted is also survived by his brothers Trevor and Richard. His brother Gordon preceded him in passing.

Ted was born to Sydney and Dorothy Best in Chungwei, Ninghsia, China, living there until he attended high school in Los Angeles. Ted attended Westmont College in Santa Barbara and graduated in 1961. The summer before he graduated he met and fell in love with his wife and soul mate Marilyn who precedes him in death by thirteen years.

Immediately following his graduation from Westmont he began teaching at La Colina Junior High School. He would remain at La Colina for the next 40 years. Ted’s passion and dedication for teaching was expressed in the student programs offered throughout the years. He began as a Physical Education teacher and coached the basketball team for several years. Later, he began teaching history. He particularly enjoyed taking students to Washington D.C. each spring.

Mr. Best, as his students knew him, made a lasting impact on them as well as the faculty he worked with until he retired. It was common to have a former student approach him to say hi and share with him how much they admired and remembered him from their Jr. High days. This happened quite frequently considering his teaching career lasted four decades.

Ted will be forever in our hearts and minds and his family is eternally grateful for the care he received from the Visiting Nurses Home Care prior to his death. A celebration of life was held at the Beachside Café, his favorite place to eat and hang out, right before COVID hit.