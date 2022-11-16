Therapy Dogs brings back in-person programs

COURTESY PHOTO

Jody Williams, the new development coordinator with Therapy Dogs of Santa Barbara, spends time with Sunny, a future therapy dog.

Therapy Dogs of Santa Barbara is re-launching its in-person programs, which were interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of that effort, the organization has named Jody Williams as its new development coordinator.

She comes to Therapy Dogs of Santa Barbara with a background in nonprofit fundraising and a passion for education and philanthropy, according to a news release.

In addition to Ms. Williams, Therapy Dogs of Santa Barbara is working to expand its programs in North County with more therapy teams. If you’re interested in volunteering for a team, the next therapy dog training class will start in January. For more information, go to www.k9sbehave.com.

— Dave Mason