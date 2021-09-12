There are better choices than Larry Elder

Twice now , the citizens have taken matters in their own hands and started a recall for Democratic governors, Gray Davis and now Gavin Newsom.

Each has done great damage to the once great state of California.

Citizens have organized to recall Gov. Newsom because of his detrimental policies on commerce, finance, taxes and the COVID-19 lockdown, etc. The huge effort to get the one million-plus signatures was accomplished by a crosssection of voters of all political stripes.

This recall is for all of the voters. not one party. All the voters are fed up.

We must now vote Gov. Newsom out of office overwhelmingly so we will have a mandate to change California for the better. Gov. Newsom does not care about the voters, and his driving support is the civil service and teacher’s unions who you will see are supporting him. He is their cash cow as was Gray Davis.

But once we have voted Gov. Newsom out, we must select a qualified candidate to replace him who will lead the state strongly and in the right direction. There are now 46 candidates running for this job. Only two have any government experience. A strong business man is also running who came close to beating Gov. Newsom in the last election.

The last thing we need is another Arnold Schwarzenegger who talked a good job but never knew which way was up. Right now a look alike is Larry Elder, a radio announcer. He talks for change, but has no experience.

It is easy to sit in a radio studio closet and blab over a microphone but have no notion how to run things outside or develop a winning budget.

Mr. Elder is an Arnold look-alike, and should not have been encouraged to run. He is just a lot of words on a microphone that can be heard primarily in the Los Angeles area.

The most prominent candidate with all of the qualifications to hit the street running with a short learning curve, is Kevin Kiley, the assemblyman representing Sacramento, El Dorado and Placer counties. He is a graduate of Harvard and Yale law schools.

As an assemblyman, he has been in the forefront of the recall effort. He has led the fight to reopen our schools.

He is a conservative who knows the political system in the state and can be the most effective influence to make changes for us.

A second good candidate is Kevin Faulconer, the ex-mayor of San Diego, the third largest city in California. He also knows the government organization and can be almost as effective.

A well-qualified business man is John Cox, of San Diego, and past governor candidate.

So please do not vote for the loudest mouth in the lineup again. Vote for Kevin Kiley, et al.

Thank you.

Justin M. RuhgeLompoc