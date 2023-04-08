There’s more to this than indicting Trump

WHITE HOUSE PHOTO

“The Left/Democrats, whatever label fits, are deathly afraid of Donald Trump,” columnist Henry Schulte writes.

Tomorrow Christians celebrate the Super Bowl of observances: the persecution of one man who became too popular and said things those in power at the time didn’t like.

The scenario runs parallel to what has been taking place with Donald Trump for nearly a decade.

Jesus stood firm against those in power. He pushed forward his beliefs, and he was doing it for the masses, the people. He did so without concern for his own welfare. He held large rallies and spoke to thousands who were willing to hear his story. He was warned many times he could be in danger and was canceled for speaking his mind.

Eventually, those in power had had enough and “Trumped” up charges against him. They launched a very effective campaign to discredit Jesus and managed to turn people against him. When he was “indicted” and brought to “trial,” it was decided the best thing to do was kill him.

This greatest story of persecution occurred over 2,000 years ago. It still makes headlines today.

And before all you woke liberals jump to conclusions and upchuck your cookies that I’m comparing Donald Trump to Jesus Christ, I’m not comparing the men, but how people in power successfully get rid of those who disagree with them. Russian President Vladimir Putin is a great modern-day example, and there are hundreds of other events in the history of our world. Most, if not all, have been in the name of God. And nearly all in countries under dictatorships.

The exact road we’re traveling down. Make no mistake, this is also a war against Christianity.

Like Mr. Trump, the prophet Jesus was feared and what he stood for. The inroads he was making with the people. The vast number of followers. They couldn’t let it continue. It was undermining their power, their credibility.

The Left/Democrats, whatever label fits, are deathly afraid of Donald Trump. They see the same things the high priests of old saw — someone who could take their power away just when they are about to gain full control.

They cheated very effectively in 2016 but underestimated Mr. Trump and his support. They knew better by 2020 and cheated even more, lied and colluded with top law enforcement agencies in the country. Blue states did their jobs changing voting rules, ditching ballots, didn’t have to prove who you were when you voted, used big tech to bury damaging stories and shut up those who opposed them and on and on. Anything and everything they could concoct to blind the voters.

It worked, and they were extremely pleased with themselves. They were free to destroy America, and no one could stop them. But what keeps shocking them is Mr. Trump’s ability to still maintain huge support, and like what happened with Jesus, they are pulling out all the stops to finish him.

I’ve said it many times before. Sure, Mr. Trump is the front man, but it’s not about Mr. Trump. The Left can’t seem to understand that, or maybe they do. It’s about what he stands for. He’s the voice that speaks for millions upon millions of Americans who reject the direction the liberals, Lefties, communist America haters are taking the country. It’s a revolution. They have to shut him down, cancel and politically crucify him. The one person who continues to stand in their way of a complete takeover has to be eliminated.

The long-term goal of the Left to become the high priests of the United States is in hyper drive. The dark forces who have planted their people in the American fabric are eating away at our foundation like a PAC Man chewing away as fast as they possibly can just in case they do lose power. And losing control is already beginning to take place.

Parents are pushing back against the insane direction teaching has gone. The catch-and-release (if they even bother to catch) of criminals is scaring everyone, including the Left, who supported defunding the police but are now carrying guns. The evidence of failure is swirling all around us like a dust storm attempting to hide the truth. Only they can no longer conceal what a disaster America has become.

The stories and realities of how vulnerable we’ve become against other nations should be the headlines every day. Not Story Hour for Drag Queens in the military. Go ahead be what you want to be, no one cares. But is this where our military is going?

I have a good friend whose son joined the Marines four years ago. His four years are up ,and he’s going to quit but would like to stay. The reason he’s leaving are many, but he says one of the main reasons is that those in charge have no idea what they’re doing.

He and his fellow soldiers are provided faulty and old beat-up weapons and told to take care of them and bring them back better than they got them. Meanwhile, warehouses are filled with furniture still wrapped in plastic. He had to pay for his own food and uniform.

When he traveled to places like Australia and Japan and saw how well their military were taken care of, he became disheartened. Overseas he stayed in barracks full of cockroaches and mattresses so filthy he couldn’t bring himself to sleep on them.

If even half true, and I have no reason to doubt it, while we focus on the insane stupid woke stuff, we give up our own security and hand over our military inventory to another country, and wan’t fill our recruiting quota. And other nations are becoming stronger and stronger.

Is this a plan by the Wokers? Is it intentional to make us ripe for a takeover? Our youth can’t function without a cell phone and a safe space. Who’s going to step in to defend this country when the good soldiers age out?

We’ve depleted our weaponry jeopardizing all of us, regardless what political beliefs you have or what gender you want to be we are in trouble. Does our president know that? Did President Joe Biden know a Chinese balloon was studying our defense system? China didn’t care if it was shot down. By that time, its spying surveillance was complete. How insane is that?

Is President Biden aware when Mr. Trump was president, we were feared and now we’re being mocked? There certainly is more going behind the scenes than trying to just get rid of Mr. Trump.

Pressure was building against the Biden Dynasty as the truth of Chinese collusion was being verified. It was perfect timing to unleash the Kraken on Trump and remove the magnifying glass from Bidens’ corruption.

I was happy to let Mr. Trump ride off into the sunset on his golf cart, but the Left’s sickness and persecution has pulled me back, along with millions more. I long for the days of low inflation, lower gas prices, being respected by other countries and a closed border. Let’s get that person who cared about the American people back in the White House. If you’re a liberal, you’re welcome.

Jesus died on the cross, and that story will last until the day eErth ceases to exist. Mr. Trump’s indictment too will last forever. And instead of a shroud of Turin, it will be Mr. Trump’s court appearance on T-shirts. Thanks, Joe, for uniting the country.

Henry Schulte welcomes questions or comments at hschulteopinions@gmail.com.