There are no plans for a mask force

Last Sunday’s “Voices” gives this article (a satire on a “Joe Biden mask force”) a ¾-inch high headline and places it directly under an article on free speech. 

If one missed the tiny italics saying it was a satire, one would believe it was a factual report. 

Clearing the record, Joe Biden, following scientific fact, implores everyone to wear a mask when interfacing outside one’s household. A countrywide 24-hour mandate and mask  police are fabrications he doesn’t propose. 

Mary Griscom

Santa Barbara

